Courts, Lawyers Press On With Business as SoCal Wildfires Rage

(Subscription required) Lawyers, judges and courthouse workers pushed ahead with sometimes-limited court business on Wednesday after historic , wind-whipped fires charred more than 1,000 structures and forced thousands of residents to flee in Southern California. At least five people have been killed.

