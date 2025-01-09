Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,286 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,077 in the last 365 days.

Courts, Lawyers Press On With Business as SoCal Wildfires Rage

(Subscription required) Lawyers, judges and courthouse workers pushed ahead with sometimes-limited court business on Wednesday after historic, wind-whipped fires charred more than 1,000 structures and forced thousands of residents to flee in Southern California. At least five people have been killed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Courts, Lawyers Press On With Business as SoCal Wildfires Rage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more