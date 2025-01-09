SCDE provides update to school districts on PowerSchool data breach

As the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) continues to monitor the scope of the PowerSchool data breach incident, the SCDE provided an update Thursday evening to school districts.

The latest information from PowerSchool, shared with the SCDE, includes a list of districts PowerSchool identified as being impacted by the incident. While inclusion of a district on the list means that the district’s Student information System (SIS) was accessed, it does not necessarily mean that data was extracted, according to PowerSchool.

Currently, a number of districts are working with the South Carolina District Data Governance Group (DDGG) to determine if data was extracted as a result of the unauthorized access. DDGG and the SCDE will continue to work with all impacted districts, as necessary, to assist them in making this determination.

﻿Based on this information provided by PowerSchool, all school districts in South Carolina except for the following four were included on the list:

Edgefield County School District

Greenville County Schools

Horry County Schools

Richland School District Two



The SCDE will remain in close communication with districts on next steps to work with PowerSchool to mitigate the damage to our students and teachers.