Governor Ron DeSantis Highlights Everglades Restoration, Calls for More Authority for Florida to Execute the CERP

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 9, 2025 CERP, or the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, is a state and federal partnership on projects to restore the Florida Everglades JUNO BEACH, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced updates on Florida’s efforts to restore the Everglades and enhance the supply and quality of the state’s water resources, unveiling key budget recommendations for Fiscal Year 2025-26. The Governor also highlighted Florida’s commitment to work with the incoming Trump Administration to accelerate the completion of critical Everglades restoration projects by garnering authority over the U.S Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in an effort designed to save both time and taxpayer dollars. “I’m proud to keep advancing these efforts in Everglades restoration and water quality, which will have lasting benefits to our state for years to come,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I promised to leave Florida better than we found it, and we’re keeping that promise for future generations.” "Floridians understand the Everglades better than anyone else. We live, work and recreate here, and we are committed to the land that sustains this," said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. "Florida has the experience, urgency and determination to get the job done. We have proven our ability to manage restoration projects efficiently.” Since 2019, Florida has made historic progress in restoring the Everglades and improving water management. Water storage capacity has tripled under Governor DeSantis’ tenure, increasing from 57.1 billion gallons to 176.1 billion gallons with the opening of the C-43 Reservoir this year. New projects are currently underway to boost that capacity to over 330 billion gallons. These efforts reduce harmful discharges into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries and cut nutrient pollution in South Florida’s waterways, protecting drinking water and the Everglades. Major projects, like Old Tamiami Trail Roadbed, have measured water flow southward by 63%. The EAA Reservoir alone will store 240,000 acre-feet of water and provide clean water to the Everglades. Despite delays from federal agencies, Florida continues to lead with state projects that improve water quality, protect communities from flooding, and restore the natural flow of water to Everglades National Park and Florida Bay, which recently met its salinity goals for the first time in decades. By seeking greater state control of CERP projects and the restoration of state permitting authority under the Clean Water Act, Florida aims to eliminate federal delays and accelerate progress. Despite setbacks under the Biden Administration, Florida has led the way in completing major projects ahead of schedule, including doubling water flow into Everglades National Park and constructing critical stormwater treatment areas at half the cost of federal initiatives. The Governor committed to recommending $805 million for Everglades restoration in Fiscal Year 2025-26. This funding includes over $670 million for CERP and another $130 million for other projects to support Everglades restoration and water quality improvements. In 2019, Governor DeSantis called for $2.5 billion to be invested over four years for Everglades restoration and water quality. The Governor surpassed that goal by securing over $3.3 billion during his first term. In 2023, Governor DeSantis reinforced his commitment in his second term by calling for a historic $3.5 billion investment for Everglades restoration and protection of water resources, bringing the state’s total cumulative dollar amount obtained to $6.5 billion since the Governor took office. ###

