DEP Awards $25 Million to Strengthen Water Supply Infrastructure in Northwest Florida

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 28, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded $25 million through the Local Government Water Supply Pilot Grant Program to fund 13 projects that will improve water supply infrastructure in Northwest Florida. These projects will help enhance water supply resilience in the region, reduce water loss and ensure residents have dependable access to drinking water and essential resources for firefighting. “DEP remains committed to securing Florida’s water future through proactive investments in infrastructure and natural resource protection,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. Northwest Florida’s long-term water supply strategy addresses the region’s unique water challenges, including the protection of the Coastal Floridan Aquifer. To be eligible for the pilot program, projects must be located within Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties. Many of the largest public supply water users are located in fast-growing coastal communities with water supply infrastructure needs. These awards are expected to support the water needs of approximately 170,000 residents across these counties through key projects, including: $3 million for the City of Gulf Breeze’s Gulf Islands National Seashore Water Transmission Main Replacement and Upgrade Project, which will replace an undersized, 50-year-old concrete main with a larger main to more reliably serve the community and to act as an emergency supply main for the Pensacola Beach water system operated by Emerald Coast Utility Authority. $3.5 million for the City of Mary Esther to replace mains to address issues with water supply, water loss, water quality and insufficient flow capacity due to older, undersized piping. $773,419 for the City of Paxton to replace existing 2-inch water lines with 6-inch water lines to meet water supply and firefighting needs. ###

