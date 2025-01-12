Cannanda CB2 Oils: The World’s Top-Selling Beta-Caryophyllene Products Now Available Direct-to-Consumer in Australia

Cannanda, the creator of CB2 oils, and the world's best-selling beta-caryophyllene (BCP) products announces its entry into the Australian direct-to-consumer market with guaranteed authentic Cannanda CB2 oils. Counterfeit CB2 oils are a growning concern particularly in Australia where a proliferation of brands using the trademarked CB2 name try to leverage the growing consumer demand for premium beta-caryophyllene products. These fake CB2 oils can be contaminat As counterfeit CB2 oils enter proliferate in Australia, Cannanda seeks to restore credibility to their trademarked CB2 products with guaranteed authentic beta-caryophyllene CB2 oils.

Cannanda Strengthens Its Commitment to Quality and Safety with Direct Sales to Australian Customers

When a brand lacks business ethics and is comfortable selling counterfeit CB2 products, or blatantly uses our CB2 trademark, you must question where else are they lacking integrity or cutting corners.” — Dr. Lee Know

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannanda, the global leader and original creator of CB2 oils , is proud to announce the launch of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales in Australia. Known for producing the world’s best-selling and highest-quality beta-caryophyllene (BCP) products, Cannanda’s entry into the Australian market is set to redefine standards for natural health, wellness, and healing.What is Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP)?Beta-caryophyllene, or BCP, is the powerful natural compound found in Cannanda CB2 oil. It activates the CB2 receptors in the body, promoting homeostasis and helping to address a wide range of health concerns such as inflammation, pain, sleep issues, anxiety, and overall wellness.Why Direct-to-Consumer in Australia?Cannanda’s decision to sell directly to Australian consumers stems from an increasing concern over counterfeit CB2 oils and low-quality imitations flooding the market. Many of these fake CB2 oils pose serious risks, including:• Undisclosed toxic ingredients, including pesticide and solvent residues• Heavy metal contamination• Microbial contamination, including mold• Synthetic ingredients and allergens• Unstable formulations with poor absorption and a lack of efficacyBy establishing direct sales, Cannanda ensures that Australian customers receive authentic products that meet the highest safety, quality, and efficacy standards. As Dr. Lee Know, Cannanda’s founder and managing director puts it, “When a brand lacks the basic standards of integrity and business ethics and is comfortable selling counterfeit CB2 products, or blatantly using our trademarked CB2 name, you have to question where else are they lacking integrity or cutting corners. Many times, this is reflected in product quality, which unfortunately isn’t always immediately obvious to an unsuspecting or unaware customer.”Key Benefits of Cannanda CB2 Oils• World’s best-selling beta-caryophyllene supplements for a reason: proven efficacy by hundreds of thousands of happy customers worldwide.• Formulated by Dr. Lee Know, an award-winning physician and author known for his innovation in natural health products• Formulated for stability and superior absorption.• Scientifically backed to support pain relief, inflammation reduction, and overall wellness• Free of contaminants, third-party tested, and crafted with premium ingredients for optimal absorption and effectiveness• Available with personalized guidance from Dr. Know himself—free for all Australian customersPreserving Retail PartnershipsWhile launching direct-to-consumer sales, Cannanda remains committed to its in-store sales partnerships with Australian retailers. This dual approach strengthens access to genuine CB2 oil while reinforcing Cannanda’s mission to restore trust and safety in a market plagued by counterfeit CB2 oils.The Cannanda DifferenceAs the original inventor of CB2 oils, Cannanda takes pride in setting the global benchmark for quality and innovation. All Cannanda CB2 oils are:• Crafted with precision to ensure maximum efficacy• Rigorously tested to be free from contaminants• Backed by years of scientific research and real-world clinical resultsWhy Choose Cannanda CB2 Oils?Choosing Cannanda means choosing authenticity, expertise, and superior results. Customers can trust that they are purchasing from the inventor of CB2 oil, a brand built on a foundation of integrity and exceptional customer care.Curated Selection of CB2 Oils Available in AustraliaTo streamline operations in Australia, Cannanda has chosen to focus entirely on the multi-award-winning CB2 line, including curated bundles that offer consumers a discount. Products excluded from direct sales in Australia include: High Achievers Focus, High Ground Immune, the CB2 Dog-Ease line, and Sesh Intention.How to Purchase Cannanda CB2 Oils in AustraliaCannanda’s CB2 oils are now available for purchase directly through their website at www.cannanda.com . With this new direct access, Australians can enjoy peace of mind knowing they’re investing in the world’s most trusted beta-caryophyllene products. The gold standard for beta-caryophyllene is now at your fingertips in Australia!About CannandaFounded by Dr. Lee Know in 2016, Cannanda has revolutionized the natural health industry with its innovative CB2 oil formulations. Dr. Know’s extensive expertise has positioned Cannanda as a trusted leader in beta-caryophyllene-based wellness solutions, earning accolades for its commitment to safety, quality, and customer education.For wholesale inquiries in Australia, please contact Philippe at info@hubertgourmet.com.au or visit www.hubertgourmet.com.au For media inquiries, interviews with Dr. Lee Know, or more information on Cannanda’s products, please contact:Email: heal@cannanda.comWebsite: www.cannanda.com or www.CB2oil.au

