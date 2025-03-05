Cannanda CB2 Oils: The World’s Top-Selling Beta-Caryophyllene Health Products Now Available Direct to UK Consumers

Cannanda launches direct sales in the UK of their trademarked CB2 products with guaranteed authentic beta-caryophyllene CB2 oils. Cannanda CB2 Wellness: The choice for full-body wellness. Most people use this for mobility issues due to joint discomfort, night time restlessness and slumber disruptions, and feelings of unease and worry. Cannanda CB2 Wellness: Cannanda' flagship product and backbone of the world's best-selling beta-caryophyllene line is completely natural and created through steam-distillation of various plants--all without the use of toxic solvent or processing aids. It'

Cannanda Expands Global Reach, Offering UK Customers a Superior Alternative to CBD Oils

We’re thrilled to bring Cannanda CB2 oils directly to consumers in the UK. As the creator of CB2 oil, we’re excited to empower UK consumers with trusted, natural solutions for better health.” — Dr. Lee Know

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannanda, the global leader in beta-caryophyllene health solutions and creator of CB2 oils , is proud to announce the launch of its direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales in the United Kingdom. Known for producing the world’s best-selling and highest-quality beta-caryophyllene (BCP) products, Cannanda’s entry into the UK market provides consumers with a powerful, research-backed alternative to CBD oil for supporting natural health, wellness, and healing.What is Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP)?Beta-caryophyllene, or BCP, is a naturally occurring compound found in various plants, including rosemary, cloves, and black pepper. It’s the backbone of Cannanda CB2 oils and directly activates the CB2 receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system. This activation helps promote homeostasis and supports various health benefits, including inflammation reduction, pain relief, improved sleep, and overall well-being. Unlike CBD, however, beta-caryophyllene does not interfere with liver metabolism when used as directed, making it a safer and more effective option for many individuals seeking natural remedies—especially for those taking other supplements or medications.Why CB2 Oil Over CBD Oil?Many UK consumers seeking natural health solutions turn to CBD oil, but Cannanda CB2 offers several key advantages:• No Risk of Intoxicating Effects – Unlike CBD, which is often derived from cannabis plants and often contains appreciable amounts of THC, Cannanda CB2 oil is 100% THC-free and non-intoxicating.• No Known Drug Interactions – CBD can interfere with liver enzymes, potentially affecting medication metabolism. CB2 oil, powered by BCP, avoids this issue entirely, making it a safer alternative for those taking other supplements or prescriptions.• Stronger CB2 Receptor Activation – BCP is a direct activator of CB2 receptors, leading to more targeted and efficient activation compared to CBD, which only has an indirect effect.• Fully Legal Without Restriction – While CBD regulations in the UK continue to evolve, and international travel and shipping of CBD is restricted, CB2 oil is completely legal, free of restrictions, and can be sold and used with confidence.• Better Absorption & Stability – Most CBD products are very poorly absorbed. Cannanda CB2 oil is formulated for superior bioavailability, ensuring that users get the maximum benefit from each dose.Key Benefits of Cannanda CB2 Oils• World’s best-selling beta-caryophyllene solutions, meaning the safety and efficacy has been proven by hundreds of thousands of happy customers.• Formulated by Dr. Lee Know, an award-winning physician and author known for his innovations in natural health products• Scientifically backed to support pain relief, inflammation reduction, and overall wellness• Free of contaminants, third-party tested, and crafted with premium ingredients for optimal absorption and effectiveness• Available with personalized guidance from Dr. Know himself—free for all UK customersExpanding Retail & Direct Access in the UKWhile launching direct-to-consumer sales, Cannanda remains committed to working with its UK distributor Green Terpenes ( www.greenterpenes.co.uk ) to ensure greater accessibility to CB2 oil. This approach provides customers with convenient online access to its full range of products. Green Terpenes will continue to distribute and sell Cannanda's full range of products—including its multi-award-winning hemp seed oil products—while Cannanda will stay focused on a curated selection.

The Cannanda DifferenceAs the original inventor of CB2 oils, Cannanda takes pride in setting the global benchmark for quality and innovation. All Cannanda CB2 oils are:• Crafted with precision to ensure maximum efficacy. Studies have shown pure BCP doesn't have the same effects as a complex blend. After several years of R&D, Cannanda CB2 has been formulated for improved stability, absorption, and efficacy.• Rigorously tested to eliminate contaminants. Cannanda CB2 products are free from gluten, eggs, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, crustaceans, soy, mustard, sesame seeds, sulphites, animal by-products, carrageenan, synthetic ingredients, phthalates, styrene, musk ketone, benzyl acetate, methylene chloride, BHA, BHT, solvent residues, and toxic processing aids.• Backed by years of scientific research and real-world results. No other BCP products have an extensive proven track record as Cannanda CB2 oils do.How to Purchase Cannanda CB2 Oils in the UKCannanda’s CB2 oils are now available for purchase directly through their website at www.cannanda.com . With this new direct access, UK customers can enjoy the highest-quality CB2 oil without the uncertainties surrounding CBD products.About CannandaFounded by Dr. Lee Know, Cannanda has revolutionized the natural health industry with its innovative CB2 oil formulations. Dr. Know’s extensive expertise has positioned Cannanda as a trusted leader in beta-caryophyllene-based wellness solutions, earning accolades for its commitment to safety, quality, and customer education.For media inquiries, interviews with Dr. Lee Know, or more information on Cannanda’s products, please contact:Email: heal@cannanda.comWebsite: www.CB2oil.info ________________________________________Discover a Smarter Alternative to CBD Oil. Experience the Power of Beta-Caryophyllene with Cannanda CB2 Oils—Now Available in the UK!

