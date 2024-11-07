Cannanda CB2 Oil Declared World’s Best-Selling Line of Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP) Products

Cannanda CB2 oils take the title for the world's best-selling beta-caryophyllene products. Cannanda CB2 products are based on an emerging health compound called beta-caryophyllene (BCP). Visit https://cannanda.com/pages/cb2studies for a list of studies on the health benefits of BCP and CB2 receptor activation. Cannanda CB2 are the only beta-caryophyllene products with 1000s of verified reviews. Most competing products were counterfeit or fake products being called "CB2" while other BCP products were poor sellers riddled with quality or formulation problems.

Cannanda’s Commitment to Excellence Makes CB2 Oil the Leading Choice in Beta-Caryophyllene for Wellness and Healing

Beta-caryophyllene is truly remarkable in how it supports the body’s natural ability to heal and maintain balance—otherwise known as homeostasis.” — Dr. Lee Know

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannanda, the trusted name in natural health innovation, is proud to announce that Cannanda CB2 Oil has achieved the self-affirmed title of the world's best-selling beta-caryophyllene (BCP) products. The multi-award-winning products, which were formulated by an award-winning physician and author, Dr. Lee Know, Cannanda CB2 Oil has become the go-to choice for individuals seeking natural health solutions that are both safe and effective.Beta-caryophyllene, often abbreviated as BCP, is a powerful, naturally occurring compound that engages the body’s CB2 receptors to support overall wellness, balance, and healing. As awareness grows about BCP’s unique benefits, Cannanda CB2 Oil stands at the forefront, setting new standards for quality, trust, and innovation in natural health.“Beta-caryophyllene is truly remarkable in how it supports the body’s natural ability to heal and maintain balance—otherwise known as homeostasis,” says Dr. Lee Know, founder of Cannanda and a champion of natural health innovation. “At Cannanda, we’re committed to bringing BCP’s full potential to individuals worldwide with products that are both safe and incredibly effective. Cannanda CB2 oils embody our dedication to high standards and life-changing natural solutions.”MethodologySince beta-caryophyllene in an obscure—but emerging—natural health ingredient, typical sources of sales data is not available. Instead, Cannanda looked at the number of publicly available verified reviews for beta-caryophyllene using Google as the search engine. Looking at each brands' own websites, the websites of the brands' retail partners, and other online marketplaces (e.g., Amazon), it was quickly concluded that Cannanda, with many thousands of verified reviews across various platforms was by far the top-selling beta-caryophyllene brand No other brand came close to even reaching a thousand verified reviews across all channels, while Cannanda has well over one thousand verified reviews just on their website alone. One prominent retail partner had several thousand verified reviews on a number of individual products alone!Why Cannanda CB2 Oil is the World’s Best-Selling Beta-Caryophyllene Product• Unmatched Quality: Cannanda CB2 Oil is formulated with steam-distilled beta-caryophyllene derived from all-natural sources, making it safe, effective, and free from harmful solvent residues or processing aids (which are often toxic compounds not listed on the label).• Scientifically Backed Benefits: Studies have shown that beta-caryophyllene can support the body's natural balance and aid in pain relief, inflammation reduction, and enhanced recovery. Cannanda CB2 Oil delivers these scientifically supported benefits in every drop.• Leader in CB2 Receptor Activation: Unlike CBD, beta-caryophyllene directly activates the CB2 receptors, which are responsible for a range of health benefits without the potential intoxication effects associated with other compounds.• Natural Health Support: Cannanda CB2 Oil supports wellness in key areas: PAIN & INFLAMMATION (beta-caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, offering natural relief), BALANCE & HOMEOSTASIS (BCP helps regulate internal body systems, supporting a balanced and harmonious state. From this state of homeostasis, other natural products and medications can work better, and as intended), and HEALING & RECOVERY (ideal for athletes and those recovering from injuries, BCP supports faster recovery, while being safe for drug-tested athletes).What is Beta-Caryophyllene (BCP)?• A Natural Terpene: Beta-caryophyllene is a terpene found in plants like black pepper, cloves, and rosemary, known for its earthy aroma and therapeutic properties.• CB2 Receptor Activation: Unlike other terpenes, BCP directly activates the CB2 receptor, responsible for supporting the body's immune response, reducing inflammation, and promoting a sense of calm and well-being.• No Intoxicating Effects: Unlike other cannabinoids, BCP has no intoxicating effects, making it a safe choice for daily use and accessible to everyone.Cannanda: Leading the Way in Beta-Caryophyllene InnovationKnown for their commitment to exceptionally high quality standards, Cannanda has positioned itself as a trusted leader in the beta-caryophyllene space. Cannanda CB2 Oil is a result of years of research and development, dedication to quality, and a mission to bring the healing benefits of beta-caryophyllene to people around the world.Why Choose Cannanda CB2 Oil?• High Quality and Pure: Only the purest beta-caryophyllene, with no fillers or additives (like modified starch, cellulose, magnesium stearate, or silicon dioxide). All ingredients used have G.R.A.S. status and are either physically extracted or steam-distilled, meaning there are no toxic solvent residues (e.g., hexane or other petroleum-based organic solvents) or processing aids (e.g., siloxanes, etc.). Further, every batch is third-party tested to be free from yeast, mold, solvents, pesticides, and heavy metals.• Ethical and Eco-Friendly: Cannanda is dedicated to sustainable sourcing and ethical practices, with over 97% of ingredients by volume being sourced within Canada, which maintains a high global reputation for stringent quality standard regulations.• No Known Drug Interactions: Safe to use alongside other medications and natural products.• Backed by a Satisfaction Guarantee: Cannanda’s commitment to quality is reinforced by a no-hassle money-back guarantee.Discover Cannanda CB2 Oil – The World’s Best-Selling Beta-CaryophylleneFor those exploring the benefits of natural health and wellness, Cannanda CB2 Oil offers a proven, effective solution. Its unique formulation provides users with a balanced, natural approach to managing pain, promoting healing, and supporting overall wellness. To learn more about Cannanda CB2 Oil and buy beta-caryophyllene (BCP), visit www.cannanda.com For localized international sales, visit:In the United Kingdom & European Union: www.cannanda.uk or www.CB2oil.uk In Australia & New Zealand: www.cannanda.au or www.CB2oil.au

