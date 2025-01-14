CompuGroup Medical US announces appointment of Benedikt Brueckle as Chief Executive Officer

CGM Logo Benedikt Brueckle, CGM US CEO

We are ideally positioned to assist customers successfully augment their practices with AI-driven workflows, earning back their time, and helping them to focus on what really matters, their patients” — Benedikt Brueckle

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Taking leadership of one of the largest healthcare IT and services companies in the US- A proven leader with years of experience in the industry- Leading AI-driven technologies and workflows with a mission to support doctors caring for patients CompuGroup Medical US (CGM), a leading provider of innovative healthcare IT solutions and revenue cycle management services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Benedikt Brueckle as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1st, 2025.With over 15 years of experience in Healthcare IT, Benedikt brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in digital technology. He was CEO of CGM US from 2017 to 2021.Mr. Brueckle expressed enthusiasm about becoming CEO, stating, “I am honored to return as CEO. As a company with a broad range of leading solutions, including the KLASaward-winning ARIA RCM service and powerful EHRs such as CGM APRIMA, we are ideally positioned to help our customers and every ambulatory physician in the United States to successfully transition to AI-driven workflows, earning back their time, and being able to focus on what really matters, their patients. I am excited that our team, comprising some of the brightest and best people in the industry are going to support me on this mission.”As CEO, he plans to focus on expanding the company’s market presence, improving the customer and employee experience by fostering a culture of excellence, and further enhancing product and services offerings that reinforce CGM's reputation as a leader in innovation for electronic health records (EHR), practice management (PM), laboratory information systems (LIS), and revenue cycle management services (RCM).CGM remains committed to its mission to create the future of e-health, providing helpful and timely medical information and tools for the benefit of all stakeholders in the healthcare system. Under Mr. Brueckle's leadership, this includes further leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in a manner that helps physicians provide the best possible care, enhances their patient relationships, and smartly optimizes medical and administrative processes.

