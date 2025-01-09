Recognizing National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
In recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Governor Kathy Hochul today directed New York State landmarks to be lit dark blue to honor the critical and exemplary work of law enforcement statewide.
“Public safety is my number one priority, and I’m incredibly grateful for the sacrifices law enforcement make to protect our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “New York stands with law enforcement — today and every day — and I am committed to doing everything I can to support their courageous efforts.”
Landmarks to be lit include:
- 1WTC
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex
- Moynihan Train Hall
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Niagara Falls
- State Education Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
