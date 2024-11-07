CyberDyme Announces Launch of VRhr™ Platform with AI-Communication Tools, Revolutionizing Maritime Training and Wellness

CyberDyme Innovation Day San Diego

After a Successful Soft Launch of VRhr™, Maritime Leaders Now Have Access to an Innovative Training Solution That Improves Productivity and Well-being

The positive feedback we received validated VRhr’s immersive approach, showing how it significantly enhances focus and communication skills.” — Juan Sotelo, CEO & Co-founder, CyberDyme

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberDyme , a leader in immersive Human Resources solutions, proudly announces the launch of its VRhr™ platform with AI-communication tools, following a successful beta release at Innovation Day San Diego in September. During the event, CyberDyme’s booth showcased the transformative power of its AI-driven communication tools and VRhr platform to industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors.CyberDyme’s VRhr platform uniquely combines immersive virtual reality training, the CyberDyme AI Assistant, and biometric communication tools, providing real-time, personalized feedback on pronunciation, emotional tone, and eye contact. Unlike traditional training methods that rely on rote memorization and inconsistent feedback from trainers, VRhr leverages consistent, data-driven insights based on biometric data to elevate communication skills critical for customer-facing roles and team productivity. This innovative, in-VR approach offers engaging, effective training experiences that set a new standard in workforce development.“Our soft launch of VRhr at Innovation Day San Diego highlighted the urgent need for innovative training solutions,” said Juan Sotelo, CEO and Co-founder of CyberDyme. “Current training practices often fall short due to distractions and low engagement, impacting overall effectiveness. The positive feedback we received validated VRhr’s immersive approach, showing how it significantly enhances focus and communication skills. We’re excited to empower the maritime workforce with tools that drive productivity and well-being.”Connect, which has been instrumental in supporting CyberDyme’s growth, is the premiere non-profit driver of innovation for the region. Connect hosts Innovation Day to provide visibility to cutting edge technology companies like CyberDyme and draws over 3,000 attendees to the event annually. “Connect’s mission is to help entrepreneurs build exceptional companies, and Innovation Day is just one way we support companies like CyberDyme,” said Christie Marcella, COO of Connect. “Through our programs and community, our organization helps future thinking companies like CyberDyme catalyze to create economic growth for our region with solutions that can change the world.”With the launch of VRhr, maritime leaders now have access to a comprehensive training solution designed to boost productivity, improve communication, and support overall employee well-being. Available immediately, VRhr is ready to redefine how organizations train and engage their teams.For more information or to request a demo, please contact info@cyberdyme.io or visit www.cyberdyme.io

