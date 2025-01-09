Attorney General Bird Celebrates Victory Upholding Sweeping Election Integrity Law

DES MOINES—Following the State’s Iowa Supreme Court victory defending a sweeping 2021 election integrity law, LULAC dismissed its case: LULAC vs. Pate. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today issued the following statement celebrating the victory for election integrity:

“Iowa is an election integrity leader for the nation,” said Attorney General Bird. “After four years of fighting back against attacks on our election integrity law, I’m glad to announce we won. This victory supports Voter ID and adds commonsense protections to ensure we have the safest and strongest elections possible. When an Iowan votes, they know that their vote counts.”

Read the full law here.

