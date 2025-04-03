Attorney General Bird Warns Iowans to Protect their 23andMe Data as Company Goes Bankrupt

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today warns Iowans who have used 23andMe, a genetic testing company that tracks ancestry, to protect their data as the company faces bankruptcy.

The company announced that it will sell “substantially all of its assets,” which may include its collection of genetic data. That means 23andMe could sell or transfer Iowans’ genetic information to a third-party without their consent.

“As 23AndMe goes bankrupt, Iowans should know how to keep their DNA off the market,” said Attorney General Bird. “Iowans have the ability to download and delete their data, destroy their test samples, and revoke permission for their data to be used for research. The power is in Iowans’ hands to keep their unique and valuable genetic information safe.”

To Delete Your 23andMe Data:

To Download Your 23andMe Data Before Deletion:

Log into your 23andMe account on the company website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data.” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Delete Data at the very bottom of the page where it says, “Permanently Delete Data.”

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample:

Iowans who chose to let 23andMe store their saliva sample and DNA but have since changed their mind can switch their preference on the account settings page under “Preferences.”

Click “Edit”

Scroll down to the “Sample Storage” section and click “Permanently discard samples”

To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research:

Iowans who previously allowed 23andMe and third-party researchers to use their genetic data and sample for research may withdraw their consent on the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”

Click “Edit”

Click “change consent” and scroll down to bottom of the page and check boxes to either give consent or to not give consent. Then submit your selection.

Iowans who have questions or concerns about protecting their data should contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online here: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

