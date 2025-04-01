Attorney General Bird Wins Lawsuit Against Transgender Parent Who Used Wrong Bathroom at Kid’s School

DES MOINES—After a transgender parent was denied access to a high school bathroom that didn’t align with the parent’s biological sex, the parent sued. On Monday, Attorney General Bird filed to intervene in the lawsuit to uphold Iowa’s law that requires people to use bathrooms based on their sex assigned at birth. The parent today dropped the lawsuit against the school and school district. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following victory statement in response:

“Just one day after we filed to defend Iowa’s bathroom law and push back on a transgender parent who used the wrong bathroom at an Iowa school, the parent dropped the lawsuit. That’s because the law is clear: boys’ bathrooms are for boys and girls’ bathrooms are for girls. This victory is reassurance for parents that grown adults won’t be allowed to use the wrong bathrooms at their children’s schools.”

