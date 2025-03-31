Attorney General Bird Warns Iowans to Look Out for Top 10 Reported Scams and Complaints of 2024

DES MOINES—With April Fools' Day around the corner, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today warned Iowans to look out for the top ten reported complaints and scams to protect themselves and avoid getting fooled by fraudsters. Last year, the Iowa Attorney General’s office’s Consumer Protection Division received over 3,900 complaints, which addressed more than 30 different industries and scam categories. Noticeable trends for 2024 included large increases in scams such as social media account locking/hacking and imposter scams, especially where the scam victims are sent to cryptocurrency ATMs to send money to a scammer.

“To beat the scammers and make safe purchases, it’s important to know what to look out for,” said Attorney General Bird. “In 2024, fraudsters targeted Iowans the most through online hacking and posing as trusted friends or officials—especially to send their victims to crypto ATMs. But we’re going to slam the scam. Iowans should follow these top tips and call my office at 1-888-777-4590 to shop safe and avoid getting fooled by scammers.”

The Iowa Attorney General’s office investigates fraud, seeks reimbursement and relief for Iowa scam victims, ensures fair competition in the marketplace, and aims to protect Iowans from falling victim to scams or fraud.

Top 10 Complaints in 2024:

1. Auto (623 Complaints)

Automotive issues were the number one reported complaint in 2024, including:

Faulty repair work (140 complaints)

Failure to disclose prior damage in the sale of used cars (78 complaints)

Warranty plans and servicing (52 complaints)

Problem: 2024 was a reminder of how important it is to find a trusted mechanic and investigate a vehicle’s history when purchasing a used vehicle. Other automotive-related reports included misleading advertising, issues with titling, potential deceptive financing, and repossession.

Tip: Warning signs someone may be getting scammed include suspicious recommendations for complicated car repairs or a seller’s reluctance to produce the used vehicle’s history.

2. Internet (593 Complaints)

Problem: Internet-related reports include social media issues such as locked or hacked accounts and scams. Issues with social media services accounted for 474 reports. Additional complaints include billing or service disputes with internet service providers, technical-support scams, and unsolicited emails.

Tip: Vet online sellers, meet at secure locations, and avoid prepaying. You can always reach out to the Attorney General’s office for help with locked or hacked accounts.

3. Imposter Scams (376 Complaints)

Problem: Common imposter scams include fake job offers, online shopping scams, lottery scams, romance scams, and IRS/social security scams.

Tip: Only do business with established sellers and be wary of unsolicited messages. Avoid sending money electronically (e.g., Cash App, cryptocurrency, PayPal, etc.) or through a cryptocurrency ATM to people you have not previously met. Law enforcement and government agencies will never threaten arrest for refusing to give information or pay money over the phone, nor will they demand that Iowans keep their conversations secret.

4. Home Improvement (332 Complaints)

Problem: Home improvement complaints include contractors’ failure to start or complete jobs, poor workmanship quality, and issues with the sale, installation, and financing of solar panels.

Tip: Request itemized estimates of the expected work, thoroughly research a contractor and details of any home-improvement project, and seek referrals from trusted friends, family, and neighbors. Also, avoid paying large sums of money upfront.

5. Personal Goods (209 Complaints)

Complaints about personal goods focus on general problems with purchasing items such as food, clothing, accessories, or etc. both in-store and online.

6. Personal Services (207 Complaints)

Personal services complaints involve problems with timeshare companies, travel-related experiences, personal memberships, or delivery services. Timeshare grievances include companies charging undisclosed fees and increasing fees for maintenance and other services. Complaints also allege companies did not resell timeshares, despite prior agreements, and refused to provide property deeds after Iowans purchased their timeshares. The top travel complaints involve flight delays or cancellations and the misrepresentation of costs. Also common is the sale of misleading exercise-club memberships that promise discounts and other amenities.

7. Home Goods & Services (180 Complaints)

Problem: Home goods and services issues relate to appliances, furnishings, and electronics. Iowans reported misleading or false advertising, late delivery times, faulty appliances, and refusals to replace furniture and other major appliances.

Tip: To avoid similar issues, Iowans should carefully research a company before doing business.

8. Healthcare (164 Complaints)

Problem: Healthcare complaints involve disagreements over health-insurance payments, billing related to hospital and doctor visits, deceptive treatments, and other “medical” products.

Tip: Health fraud is also common and can be prevented by consulting with health care professionals, steering clear of medications that promise a “quick fix,” and watching out for claims of “risk-free” money-back guarantees.

9. Housing & Realty (150 Complaints)

Problem: Housing and realty complaints involve rental housing, real estate sales, manufactured and mobile homes, and home building. Iowans often report false or misleading information and hidden, extra charges. Common complaints also involve mortgages, inflated appraisals, foreclosure scams, and the use of a false identity for loan applications.

Tip: Familiarize yourself with rental and lease documents, analyze property valuations, receive referrals from trusted professionals or family, and verify accuracy of all information on loan documents.

10. Miscellaneous (199 Complaints)

Other common consumer complaints include problems with employment, home-safety devices, and personal disputes.

Iowans who are suspicious of a scam should contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online here: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

