South Dakota Transportation Commission Awards Economic Development Grant Funds

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Transportation Commission awarded approximately $4 million in economic development grants for infrastructure improvements to communities across the state. The funds are designated to improve roads leading to schools, main business areas, hospitals, grain elevators, and other economic areas within a community. The grants may cover 80 percent of the construction costs up to a maximum of $600,000.

“These economic development grants are a core component of financial assistance the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) provides local governments to improve infrastructure,” said Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “By awarding these grant dollars, many rural communities are able to further advance economic development for their residents.”

Community Access Grants awarded by the Transportation Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024:

City of Eagle Butte - $600,000 grant award for Landmark Avenue which serves a business area;

City of Elkton - $430,000 grant award for Elk Street which serves a business area;

City of Lennox - $600,000 grant award for East Oriole Avenue which serves the middle and high schools and a business area;

City of Springfield - $600,000 grant award for 11th, Ash, and Oak Streets which serve the school area; and

City of Winner - $600,000 grant award for Monroe and Van Buren Streets which serve a business area.

Agri-Business Grants awarded by the Transportation Commission on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024:

Blom Township - $450,000 grant award for 190th Street which serves the Wildrose Dairy;

Clay County - $600,000 grant award for 313th Street which serves the Southeast Farmers Coop; and

Hamlin County - $132,500 grant award for 459th Street which serves County Line Dairy.

Find economic development grant program information and the application process on the SDDOT website here or by contacting Paula Huizenga, Grants Program Engineer, at 605-773-6253.

