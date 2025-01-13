The Windsor Court Announces Its Themed Teas in 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court , an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is proud to share their planned themed teas for the year in Le Salon. These specialty tea menus have whimsical touches and collaborations that fit the theme while create a festive gathering.Each themed tea is $65 per adult and $45 per child which includes tax and gratuity. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through OpenTable or by calling (504)596-4773. Seatings are from 11am - 2pm.• Galentine’s Tea February 14 – Celebrate friendship with a tea party alongside your friends.• Mardi Gras Tea February 15 & 16 – Inspired by the colors and flavors of beads and king cake.• Irish Tea (Adults Only) March 16 – Enjoy Irish-inspired treats with a nod to St. Patrick’s Day.• Strawberry Tea April 5 – Savor the sweet, fruity flavors of spring.• Easter Tea April 19 & 20 – Hop into the season with a spring, pastel themed-tea.• Mother’s Day Tea May 10 & 11 – Honor the moms in your life with tea, blooms, and sweets.• Princess Tea June 21 & 22 – A party fit for royalty, fun for all ages.• Prohibition Tea (Adults Only) July 19 – Step back into the 1920s with a speakeasy-style afternoon tea.• Mad Hatter Tea August 9 & 10 – Take a trip down the rabbit hole with a fun and quirky tea party.• LGBTEA (Adults Only) August 30 – Celebrate love and pride with a vibrant tea experience.• Tarrot Tea October 11 & 12 – Explore the mystery of tarot cards and mystical readings.• Halloween Tea October 25 & 26 – Enjoy a spooky and sophisticated afternoon filled with fun.• Holiday Tea November 28-December 31 – Embrace the season with cheerful holiday tea.As one of the most treasured, traditional afternoon tea served in New Orleans, The Windsor Court presents a beautiful British experience in Le Salon every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 2 pm and continues to be a community tradition with a curated blend of The Windsor Court tea.Tea in Le Salon offers a selection of 30 of the finest loose-leaf variety brews, decadent English tea sandwiches, house-made seasonal scones served with raspberry preserves, Devoshire creme, Lemon Curd & Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, the stand’s top tier holds the coveted sweet treats, Chocolate Covered Strawberry & Truffle, Miniature Cake and Tartlet while a harpist or pianist sets the ambiance.Service includes a properly brewed pot of tea, and enchanting selection of English Tea Sandwiches, Seasonal Scones with Clotted Cream and a final course of Gourmet Desserts.To learn more about The Windsor Court call 800.262.2662 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.

