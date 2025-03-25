Ocean House Announces Author Series with Deborah Goodrich Royce

Whether a devoted book lover or simply looking for an elegant evening of culture and conversation, the Author Series at Ocean House is a highlight of the season.” — President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch

WATCH HILL, RI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean House, a Forbes Five-Star Hotel, Spa and Restaurant, Relais and Châteaux, luxury resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Watch Hill, R.I., is delighted to announce the return of its highly anticipated Author Series with Deborah Goodrich Royce. These exclusive literary events bring celebrated authors to the stunning Rhode Island coastline for engaging discussions about their latest books, writing journeys, and inspirations.Hosted by Deborah Goodrich Royce, acclaimed author and co-owner of Ocean House, the series offers a rare opportunity for guests to connect with top writers in an intimate and elegant setting. The 2025 Author Series lineup features an impressive roster of bestselling and award-winning authors:April 23 (6-7:30 pm) Lisa Unger – Close Your Eyes and Count to 10• A riveting thriller about an extreme game of hide-and-seek on a remote island that turns deadly.May 21 (6-7:30 pm) Fiona Davis - The Stolen Queen• Historical fiction that transports readers from New York City's most glamorous party to the labyrinth streets of Cairo and back.July 2 (5-6:30 pm) Jim Pierce - The Beginning• A compelling glimpse into Winston Churchill's tumultuous early years as Prime Minister, specifically 1940 and 1941, plunging readers into the heart of the Blitz and the looming threat of Nazi invasion.July 9 (5-6:30 pm) Mary Alice Monroe - Where the Rivers Merge• A beautifully woven fusion of love, loss, and the rich tapestry of human connection in coastal Carolina low country.July 16 (5-6:30 pm) Victoria Christopher Murray - Harlem Rhapsody• A deep dive into the life of groundbreaking editor and author, Jessie Redmon Fauset, weaving themes of ambition, love, and resilience against the vibrant backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance.July 23 (5-6:30 pm) Jessa Maxwell - Dead of Summer• A twisted, gripping, and dark tale about a young woman coming home to look for answers to her friend’s disappearance on a remote New England island.Aug. 6 (5-6:30 pm) Beatriz Williams - Under the Stars• An epic tale of family legacy, love, and truths that echo down generations set on fictitious Winthrop (i.e. Fishers) Island.Aug. 13 (5-6:30 pm) Lisa Genova - More or Less Maddy• A breathless, riveting novel about a young woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder who rejects the stability and approval found in a traditionally “normal” life for a career in stand-up comedy.Aug. 20 (5-6:30 pm) Wilbur Ross - Risks and Returns• Sharing insights into one of the financial titans of the last half century, through his actions, his philosophies, and his thinking.Aug. 27 (5-6:30 pm) Karen White - That Last Carolina Summer• A contemporary stand-alone novel about sisterhood, secrets and one woman’s reckoning with the past.Sept. 3 (6-7:30 pm) Sarah McCoy - Whatever Happened to Lori Lovely?• A spellbinding novel based on a true story about a beautiful young movie star of Hollywood's Golden Age who gives up her bright career to become a nun.Each event will feature a lively conversation followed by a book signing, giving guests the chance to engage with authors personally. The Wednesday evening events are $45 per person in the Seaside Ballroom and Seaside Terrace. Guests enjoy great conversation with wine, sparkling wine and light bites."Whether a devoted book lover or simply looking for an elegant evening of culture and conversation, the Author Series at Ocean House is a highlight of the season,” said President & Managing Director of Ocean House Collection, Dant Hirsch. “We are very fortunate to have Deborah and these amazing authors share their time with our Ocean House guests.”Seating is limited, and reservations are required can be made by visiting the events page of Ocean House. For more information, visit oceanhouseri.com. Follow Ocean House happenings at @OceanHouseRI on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.# # #About Ocean HouseLocated on the scenic Atlantic coast in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House was originally built in 1868 as a summer home attracting distinguished guests in the early 1900s. The grand Victorian hotel was a beach resort where generations of families and guests from America came ‘to summer.’ It closed in 2003 when it was deemed beyond repair, and in 2004 the concept of a new structure replicating the original exterior design was conceived. In 2010, it reopened after a $140M historic rebuild, and it features 49 guestrooms, 20 suites, and private cottage residences available for rent. Today, Ocean House is one of only 14 Forbes Five-Star hotels in the world, and a member of Relais & Chateaux.

