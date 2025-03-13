South Seas Announces its 2nd Annual Tarpon Tournament Supporting Folds of Honor Memorial Day Weekend

South Seas Tarpon Tournament Captiva's South Seas Tarpon Tournament Captiva's South Seas Tarpon Tournament South Seas Going out Fishing South Seas Beach Palms

CAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Seas, located on Captiva Island along Florida’s Gulf Coast, is proud to announce the second annual South Seas Tarpon Tournament Memorial Day Weekend, May 22-25. In partnership with Folds of Honor , South Seas Tarpon Tournament is Friday, May 23. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has been dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Proceeds from South Seas Tarpon Tournament will directly benefit local families in Lee County and the surrounding areas of Captiva Island and Sanibel Island.Tarpon Tournament Weekend Events May 22-25, 2025Thursday, May 226-8 pm Captain’s Meeting at Redfish GrillFeed the Fish Golf Ball Drive (two balls for $10)Friday, May 235:30-7am Anglers & Sponsors Breakfast at Redfish Grill6:30 am–3 pm South Seas Tarpon Tournament at Marina3:30-4:30 pm Patriotic Tee Shirt Dye at East Lawn4-8 pm Awards Presentation at The ClutchSaturday, May 249-11 am Kids Fishing Tournament at Bayview Fishing Pier11 am–3 pm Live Music & Activities at Bayview Pools3:30-4:30 pm Hydro Battle at East Lawn6-8 pm Beach Seafood Boil at Sunset Luau8-10 pm Glow Golf at The ClutchSunday, May 2510 am – 12 pm Bloody Mary & Mimosas at Tarpon BarInformation, Registration and Sponsorship Details – southseas.com/tarpon“We were successful in raising $200,000 in last year’s tournament, which is equivalent to 40 scholarships,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell. “Providing a world-class fishing tournament that combines a spirit of competition with a sense of community, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved while raising awareness and support for the Folds of Honor Scholarship Fund has been amazing. We look forward to this year’s tournament and building on the accomplishment of the inaugural event last year.”Teams of four people can enter the tournament for an entry fee of $1,000 per team, with only one captain per team. All monies collected from Tarpon Tournament entry fees are paid to the winners of the tournament. All of the proceeds from the Kids Fishing Tournament, Captain’s Meeting at Redfish Grill, Feed the Fish Golf Ball Drive, Patriotic Tee Shirt Dye, and Kids Fishing Tournament are given to Folds of Honor.A variety of sponsorship opportunities offering premium benefits, including one tournament entry, recognition in all marketing materials, in-resort signage, press releases, and a dedicated table for at the Tournament Awards Dinner. Inquiries can be directed to tarpon@southseas.com.Families enjoy sun-soaked beaches, island adventures and family-friendly activities over Memorial Day weekend, including honor guard, paratroopers, live music, military and first responder vehicles, face painting, a bounce house, Kona Ice and food trucks by booking through SouthSeas.com.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida’s mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides. The resort offers a range of accommodations of varying types, each steps from the Gulf of Mexico including beach villas, marina villas, tennis villas and beach homes are now available for reservations.For more information and to book Memorial Day weekend, visit SouthSeas.com or call (800) 237-6000. Follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. Outstanding golf, famed fishing, boating, yachting and discovering storied barrier islands, flavorful dining and memorable island adventures are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. As a new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests and thoughtfully recast for the future South Seas is dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort. SouthSeas.comAbout Folds of HonorFolds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Beginning in 2022, Folds of Honor expanded its mission to include first responders. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as post-secondary tuition. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, who is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. For more information visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

