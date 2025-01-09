Minnesota DNR honors Roseau River Watershed District (published January 9, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources presented its Watershed District of the Year award to the Roseau River Watershed District. DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division Northwest Region Manager Nathan Kestner presented the award at the annual Minnesota Watersheds conference in December.

“Since 1964, the Roseau River Watershed District has been a key player in managing water and protecting water quality through partnerships and programs at the local, state, regional, national and international levels,” Kestner said. “The district’s three-person staff and five-member board are open-minded, cooperative and effective partners in water and natural resource management.”

The RRWD is a key partner in managing public water permits, working closely with the DNR to support landowners, townships, and local governments. RRWD has been instrumental in developing innovative projects that reduce flood damage while enhancing natural resources. Through their collaboration on multiple projects like the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area outlet and the Hay Creek-Norland flood control and habitat restoration project, RRWD has achieved outstanding results in flood damage reduction. The RRWD has also managed their drainage systems in ways that provide drainage benefits and improve the quality of water entering the Roseau River.

The RRWD also promotes water conservation efforts through its website, informational brochures, public presentations, and one-on-one interactions with landowners in the district.