Veridify Security Partners with Jackson Control for Building Automation Cybersecurity
DOME cybersecurity solution for building controls, smart building devices, operational technology (OT), and industrial IoT
Partnership expands Sales Reach for Securing Building Automation and Smart Building Markets
DOME offers our customers a cybersecurity solution for installed, multi-vendor building management systems, providing immediate protection at the lowest possible cost.”SHELTON, CT, US, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veridify Security, the leading provider of device-level cybersecurity solutions for building automation and industrial controls, today announced Jackson Control as its newest distributor. Jackson Control is a leading building technologies distributor and systems integrator, expanding Veridify's reach into the building automation market with DOME™, a real-time cybersecurity solution that stops attacks before they can happen.
— Greg Ericksen, Chairman & CEO, Jackson Control
Jackson Control is a high-value-added building technologies distributor and systems integrator that provides world-class products and a technology platform that delivers healthy, efficient, and secure building environments. Jackson Control distributes products from over 200 manufacturers and provides substantial coverage in the Midwest and Eastern US markets. As building and facility systems have become more integrated with the IoT, the need for solutions to stop cyberattacks without large IT investments is growing exponentially. Jackson Control has chosen to add Veridify's DOME™ cybersecurity solution to its catalog and is already engaged in a deployment to an organization with over 1000 buildings.
"We are excited to partner with Jackson Control to expand our distribution network and support large-scale deployments," said Louis Parks, CEO of Veridify Security. "Their expertise in building automation technology and their commitment to delivering high-quality, customized solutions to their clients makes them a great partner to bring DOME to the market."
DOME provides an end-to-end solution for protecting devices at the edge of a building automation network and supports a NIST Zero Trust Framework. DOME creates a secure enclave where authenticated devices and endpoints are protected from cyberattacks in real-time.
"As a Master System Integrator, our customers depend on us to be a trusted advisor and deliver best-in-class solutions. Adding Veridify's DOME platform to our portfolio is a further step in providing the most advanced building solutions," said Greg Ericksen, Chairman & CEO of Jackson Control. "DOME offers our customers a cybersecurity solution for installed, multi-vendor building management systems, providing immediate protection at the lowest possible cost. "
DOME delivers "Cybersecurity in a Box," automating the critical processes to identify and authenticate all devices, establish secure connections, and encrypt all data commands and traffic. DOME eliminates the need for costly and over-burdened IT/cyber resources, and the DOME App simplifies deployment for existing control system technicians by automating critical installation functions, including security credentials and certificate management. Unlike other network-based solutions that provide visibility, monitoring, and alerting but do not stop attacks that can go undetected for weeks or months, DOME provides Zero Trust protection that stops cyberattacks in real-time.
For pricing and availability of DOME through Jackson Control, please visit the Jackson Control online shop or call +1 800-772-9859.
For more information about DOME, please visit https://www.veridify.com, email info@veridify.com, or call 203-227-3151, option 2.
