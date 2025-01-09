Governor Abbott Appoints Ridloff To Governing Board Of The Texas School For The Deaf

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lauren Ridloff to the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Deaf for a term set to expire on January 31, 2027. The Board oversees the provision of all School for the Deaf services and is responsible for budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

Lauren Ridloff of Austin is an actress and mother of two deaf sons. She is a member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Actors’ Equity Association, and the National Association of the Deaf. Ridloff received a Bachelor of Arts in English from California State University, Northridge and a Master of Arts in General Education from Hunter College.