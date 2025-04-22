Governor Abbott Congratulates Cuero As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, April 22 - April 22, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Cuero on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Visitor’s Bureau’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Cuero and the Cuero Chamber of Commerce Agriculture & Visitor’s Bureau on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Cuero’s recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community speaks to its proud heritage and deep-rooted traditions,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Known for its historic architecture, the Guadalupe Valley Paddling Trail, and one-of-a-kind events like Turkeyfest, Cuero offers visitors a glimpse into a small Texas town with a big personality. This designation honors the city’s commitment to sharing its story and welcoming travelers with authenticity and heart.”

“Congratulations to the City of Cuero on being officially designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Lois Kolkhorst. “This recognition highlights Cuero’s commitment to leveraging tourism as a key driver of economic growth and cultural enrichment. Cuero’s rich heritage and vibrant community events have long made it a standout destination in South Texas. From the Pharmacy and Medical Museum of Texas and the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum to beloved traditions like Turkeyfest and Christmas in the Park, Cuero offers visitors a unique blend of history, culture, and hospitality. The city's designation as the Wildflower Capital of Texas further enhances its appeal to nature enthusiasts and travelers alike. Hats off again to Cuero for this well-deserved honor. Your dedication to preserving history, celebrating culture, and embracing visitors truly embodies the spirit of Texas hospitality.”

“What an honor to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination,” said Cuero Mayor Emil Garza. “As the ‘Turkey Capitol of the World’ and known for the many wildflower varieties that grow here, Cuero has plenty to offer year-round, from historical homes and Christmas in the Park to the Turkeyfest celebration, as well as first-class and very unique museums. Cuero is ‘the way life ought to be,’ and we hope to see you soon.”

“Cuero is proud to be recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination," said Cuero Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Visitor's Center Executive Director Angie Cuellar. "This certification reflects the dedication of our staff, residents, and businesses in making Cuero a welcoming place for visitors. Thanks to collaborative efforts from the City of Cuero, Main Street Program, and Cuero Development Corporation, this recognition highlights what we can achieve when we work together to showcase the best of Cuero. We’re excited to continue sharing our hometown hospitality and small-town charm with everyone who visits Cuero.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.