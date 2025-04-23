Governor Greg Abbott Reappoints Three To Red River Authority Of Texas Board Of Directors

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Jerry Dan Davis, Mike Sandefur, and Joe L. Ward to the Red River Authority of Texas Board of Directors for terms set to expire on August 11, 2029. The Authority provides for the control, conservation and development of the watershed and water of the Red River and its Texas tributaries.

Jerry Dan Davis of Wellington is an owner and operator of a farm and ranch operation in Collingsworth, Childress, and Hall counties. Davis is currently serving on the Panhandle Peanut Growers Board, Farmers Co-Op Gin Board, and the Collingsworth County Agricultural Board. He formerly served on the Wellington ISD School Board, and the Collingsworth County Library Board. Davis received a bachelor’s degree in General Agriculture from West Texas A&M University.

Mike Sandefur of New Boston is CEO of Loblolly Land Company, Barkman Creek Land Company, and Barkman Bluff Farms. He is a board member for Texarkana College Foundation, former president of the Texarkana College Board of Trustees and the Sulphur River Basin River Authority Board of Directors, former chairman of the Financial Advisory Committee of Bowie County and on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army in Texarkana. Sandefur received a Bachelor of Arts, Master of Accounting, and a Master of Business and Public Management from Rice University.

Joe L. Ward of Telephone is a full-time rancher and operates a Red Angus/Santa Gertrudis cow-calf operation on the Bar S Ranch. He is a founding board member of the Fannin County Multi-Purpose Complex, volunteer for the Telephone Volunteer Fire Department, director for the Bigbee Cemetery, and member of the Telephone Baptist Church. He is also a former gubernatorial appointee to the State Soil and Water Conservation Board, and formerly served on the Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Ward served in the Army National Guard from 1969 – 1971 and the Air National Guard from 1971 – 1976. Ward received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.