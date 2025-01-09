Learn to tackle muskies with MDC’s Basics of Muskie Fishing class Jan. 14 at Powder Valley Nature Center

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.— They’re known as the “Fish of 10,000 casts”. Muskellunge are one of the most challenging fish out there. They’re wary of bait and put up a powerful fight. This all makes muskies especially exciting and rewarding for anglers who take on these fish famous for their fierce, razor-sharp teeth. But does it really take 10,000 tries to catch one of these giant fish?

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting The Basics of Muskie Fishing, a program designed to bring some of the secrets of pursuing these elusive fish to the surface. It will be held at Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to ages nine and up.

This introductory class will be conducted by members of the Shawnee Muskie Hunters and the Pomme de Terre Chapter of Muskies, Inc. For anyone who may have thought about fishing for muskie, but didn’t know where to begin, this program will offer an excellent opportunity. The presentation will explore topics like what muskies eat, what tackle and lures work best, where and when to fish for muskies in Missouri and Illinois, and what techniques work best.

MDC stocks muskellunge in Lake 35 on the August. A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles, so St. Louis region muskie anglers have opportunities close to home.

The Basics of Muskie Fishing is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4H5.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.