Health and Wellness Brands Find ‘Perfect Partner’ in NPI to Launch New Products in U.S.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health and wellness brands found product launches in the U.S. challenging during the best of times.To introduce new products to American consumers, domestic and international companies needed expertise in logistics, sales, and FDA approval to sell their brands in the United States.And they needed an effective marketing plan.The companies, especially the overseas brands, needed office space, a sales team, FDA regulatory guidance, logistics, such as warehousing, and marketing that understood the health and wellness industry.When these manufacturers added up the cost and breadth of launching a product in the U.S., they saw an overwhelming budget. To minimize the cost, they needed a “perfect partner” who understood the U.S. market.Many of these health and wellness brands found the perfect partner to guide their way through the product launch maze in Nutritional Products International.“We show these companies how to run a smooth product launch, which is vital during this ‘new normal’ economic era,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “If these companies do it on their own, the costs can spiral out of control.”NPI offers expertise in:- Importing- Logistics- FDA regulatory compliance- Sales- Marketing“NPI provides all these services under my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which combines all the professional services brands need to launch or expand their presence in the U.S.,” Gould said.For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products’ distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

