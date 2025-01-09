PGA WEST Unveils Course Restorations And Enhancements Ahead Of The American Express® Golf Tournament, Jan. 16th-19th

Extensive greens restoration project at PGA WEST Course restorations were designed to elevate the golfing experience The 17th green "Alcatraz" at PGA WEST was restored to its original level. Hole 18 at PGA WEST Hole 16 at PGA WEST (photos by The Henebrys)

We are excited about the changes at PGA WEST and are confident that these enhancements will significantly improve the overall golf experience not only for our players but for the fans as well," — tournament Executive Director Pat McCabe

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Significant upgrades and course enhancements have been made at PGA WEST in preparation for the 66th annual The American Express® golf tournament, being held January 16th-19th in La Quinta, CA.The course restorations were designed to elevate the golfing experience while honoring the original vision of legendary designer Pete Dye. Work on the three-year restoration project was completed over the summer. Tim Liddy, a noted golf architect and SCGCA Fellow who collaborated closely with Dye for three decades, was able to restore Dye’s Stadium Course with the help of LaBar Golf Renovations, a premium golf course renovation and restoration company.Course enhancements include:● Expanding the greens back to their original sizes, which enlarged the greens 20-30 percent, allowing hole locations closer to hazards like lakes and bunkers● Bringing all bunkers back to Dye's original design● Replacing existing outdated bermudagrass with a new TifEagle variety for better year round green surfaces● Upgrading to a more efficient irrigation system around the greensGuided by a commitment to restoring and enhancing the spirit of the course, the restoration efforts involved meticulously stripping away layers of organic material that had built up over the years. This painstaking process allowed for the reshaping of bunkers and the installation of upgraded drainage systems, ensuring optimal playability and longevity of the course.A significant highlight of the restoration is the planting of TifEagle, a superior variety of bermudagrass developed specifically for golf greens. This drought-tolerant and cold-resistant grass enhances not only the aesthetics of the greens but also their performance. TifEagle’s optimized characteristics contribute to improved consistency and playability, ensuring golfers experience the best conditions during their rounds.In addition to these enhancements, the greens themselves have been enlarged by 20-30 percent, providing more expansive putting surfaces that challenge players while accommodating various skill levels. This strategic enlargement delivers a fresh, invigorating approach to the game, encouraging greater strategic play."We are excited about the changes at PGA WEST and are confident that these enhancements will significantly improve the overall golf experience not only for our players but for the fans as well," said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express. “The team at PGA WEST did a tremendous job with the restorations, making a golfing environment that is both challenging and enjoyable, all while paying homage to Pete Dye's original vision."###ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESSFounded in 1960, The American ExpressGolf Tournament is a premier PGA TOUR event that brings together 156 professional and amateur golfers, music entertainers and golf fans to celebrate the sport and its community impact. 