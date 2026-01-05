Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Country Artist Joe Nichols, January 23

Soboba Casino Resort Joe Nichols

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome multi-award-winning country artist Joe Nichols to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, January 23rd at 8pm. Nichols is known for his signature blend of classic country storytelling and contemporary swagger, delivering hit songs that have defined the genre for two decades.With a career that spans 10 studio albums and 14 top 40 singles, Nichols has consistently delivered music rooted in the traditions of Merle Haggard and George Strait. His Number One singles include, "Brokenheartsville," "Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off," "Gimme That Girl," and "Sunny and 75".Nichols has earned four Grammy Award nominations, the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist of the Year Award), and the ACM Top New Male Vocalist honor. His single, “Yeah,” is RIAA GOLD-Certified. Fans can expect to hear his deep catalogue of fan favorites, showcasing the rich vocals and honest songwriting that make him a true staple of modern country music. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:###

