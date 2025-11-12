IndiGO Auto Group Expands Palm Springs Presence with Mercedes-Benz, Genesis, and Hyundai Acquisition

indiGO Auto Group indiGO Auto Group Acquires Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs, Hyundai of Palm Springs, and Genesis of Palm Springs Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs Genesis of Palm Springs Hyundai of Palm Springs

Represents the company’s first Mercedes-Benz dealership and extends indiGO’s award-winning service to more drivers in the Coachella Valley.

We’re proud to deepen our commitment to this community by bringing our customer-first philosophy and passion for automotive excellence to these new dealerships,” — Kelly Wolf, CEO of indiGO Auto Group

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- indiGO Auto Group, PON Holdings BV, the country’s premier luxury automotive retailer with 27 dealerships across the United States, is expanding its portfolio in Southern California with the acquisition of Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs Hyundai of Palm Springs , and Genesis of Palm Springs This acquisition represents a significant expansion of indiGO’s local presence, bringing its award-winning customer experience to an even broader range of drivers. Building on its established reputation for automotive excellence, indiGO’s latest investment reinforces the company’s deep commitment to the greater Palm Springs community and its confidence in the region’s continued growth.“We’re proud to deepen our commitment to this community by bringing our customer-first philosophy and passion for automotive excellence to these new dealerships,” said Kelly Wolf, CEO of indiGO Auto Group. “Our goal is to deliver a level of service and hospitality that goes beyond traditional dealerships, and that exceeds our clients’ expectations.”Customers can expect seamless operation, enhanced customer service, and exceptional ownership experiences as indiGO integrates its renowned standards of engagement, transparency, and hospitality into every aspect of the newly acquired dealerships.The acquisition of Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs marks a milestone for indiGO Auto Group, representing the company’s first Mercedes-Benz dealership and a significant expansion in the luxury automotive market. Together with Genesis of Palm Springs and Hyundai of Palm Springs, the additions strengthen indiGO’s presence in Palm Springs and reflect the group’s commitment to offering an exceptional range of premium vehicles and world-class customer experiences across every segment of the modern automotive landscape.“Our continued growth in Palm Springs allows us to offer customers more choice, more convenience, and the same exceptional attention to detail that has defined indiGO for nearly two decades,” Wolf added.Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs is located at 4095 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 6:00pm, and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. For more information visit https://www.mercedesofpalmsprings.com/ Genesis of Palm Springs is located at 4057 E Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9:00am to 6:00pm, and Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm. For more information visit https://www.genesisofpalmsprings.com/ Hyundai of Palm Springs is located at 3919 E Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 6:00pm, and Sunday 10:00am to 5:00pm. For more information visit https://www.hyundaiofpalmsprings.com/ About indiGO Auto Group:indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 27 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls- Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit www.indigoautogroup.com

