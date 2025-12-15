Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Foghat, January 10th

Soboba Casino Resort Foghat

Get ready to rock with Foghat, the legendary English band known for classic rock anthems like “Slow Ride,” and “Fool for the City."

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Foghat to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Saturday, January 10th at 8pm.Formed in London in 1971, Foghat rose to fame with their hard-rocking, blues-infused boogie style. Their breakthrough came with the 1975 release Fool for the City, which featured the enduring smash “Slow Ride,” a track that became Foghat’s signature anthem. Over the years, the band has released 17 studio albums, including eight gold albums and one platinum, along with one double platinum live album.Foghat’s legacy is anchored by several classic hits. In addition to the groove-loaded “Slow Ride,” they are known for fierce renditions of “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” “Stone Blue,” “Drivin’ Wheel,” and “Third Time Lucky (The First Time I Was a Fool).” Their 1977 live album, Foghat Live, achieved double-platinum status, solidifying their reputation as one of rock’s most electrifying live bands. Today, the lineup includes founding drummer Roger Earl, slide-guitarist Bryan Bassett, bassist Rodney O’Quinn, and vocalist/guitarist Scott Holt.Foghat’s influence extends beyond the concert stage with many of their songs having been featured in film soundtracks including “Slow Ride” in Dazed and Confused, The SpongeBob Movie as well as Top Gun Maverick; “I Just Want to Make Love to You” featured in The Babysitter, Lords of Dogtown and Joe Dirt. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com

