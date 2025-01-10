honeygrow Celebrates Wild Card Weekend

Try honeygrow's Brownie Crumble honeybar.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Football fans, it’s time to kick off the playoffs with a sweet reward from honeygrow ! To celebrate Wild Card Weekend, honeygrow is giving fans in the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. areas a chance to score a free honeybar if their team wins this weekend, January 11-12.For one day only, Monday, January 13, football fans whose team won their Wild Card round in the participating regions can redeem a free honeybar (up to $8 in value) with a purchase of a stir-fry or salad. The offer is exclusively available through the honeygrow app using the code WILDCARD, making it easier than ever to claim victory and this delicious treat.honeybars are the tasty, signature desserts from honeygrow, made with fresh fruit, flavored honey, and a variety of fun, customizable toppings like granola, coconut shavings, or milk chocolate chips. You can choose between house-made chocolate mousse, cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt for the base, making it the perfect nutritious and indulgent treat."Football fans are some of the most passionate out there, and we know our honeygrow fans bring the same energy to the game,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We’re pumped to cheer on the teams this weekend and give our awesome fans a sweet reward after their wildcard win!”About honeygrowhoneygrow is on a mission to bring people together through wholesome and simple foods. Founded in 2012, the Philadelphia-based company specializes in delicious and customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars. Using only the highest quality ingredients, honeygrow provides a robust variety of nutrition-forward options for customers across a wide range of lifestyles. honeygrow has more than 50 locations across DE, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, OH and VA. For more information about honeygrow, please visit www.honeygrow.com and follow honeygrow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

