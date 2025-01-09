WDE Seeks Partners to Serve Meals to Wyoming Children This Summer

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is excited to announce the kickoff of the 2025 Wyoming Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Additional local organizations are needed to support the SFSP, visit the WDE website for more information.

“For more than 20 years, the SFSP has ensured that thousands of meals annually are served to children across Wyoming during the summer,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder. “With help from organizations at the local level we can support the health and well-being of our children the Wyoming way, allowing them to thrive and enjoy their summer break.”

The SFSP is a Federally funded, state-administered program that reimburses providers who serve free, healthy meals to children and teens during the summer months when school is not in session. This initiative is crucial in bridging the nutrition gap for many children who rely on school meals during the academic year.

The WDE is committed to ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals throughout the year. We are grateful for the support of our local partners and look forward to another successful summer of feeding Wyoming’s youth.

When published in print, you must include the USDA Non-discrimination Statement or link to it when published online.