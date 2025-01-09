West Virginia Chosen as National Leader in Transforming Maternal and Infant Health

​​



The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Medical Services (BMS) today announced that the State is among 15 selected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in the Transforming Maternal Health (TMaH) Model , a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving maternal health outcomes for mothers and infants enrolled in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

The TMaH Model, which launched on January 1, 2025, will operate over a 10-year period and is designed to address critical disparities in access, care, and outcomes for mothers and newborns. West Virginia’s participation underscores its ongoing commitment to maternal and child health, especially for vulnerable populations.

"This selection reflects West Virginia’s dedication to ensuring that every mother and infant has access to the highest quality care," said Cindy Beane, DoHS Bureau for Medical Services Commissioner. "Through the TMaH Model, we have the opportunity to transform maternal health care in our state, eliminating barriers and providing comprehensive, compassionate care to families who need it most."

Key pillars of the TMaH Model include:



Access to care, infrastructure, and workforce capacity: Expanding access and addressing barriers that limit resource availability. This includes fostering culturally sensitive care and empowering mothers to manage their birth experiences effectively.

Quality improvement and safety: Implementing evidence-based patient safety bundles to enhance maternal and infant health outcomes. This includes tackling challenges like hypertension during pregnancy, substance use disorders, and cardiac conditions, as well as working toward the CMS “Birthing-Friendly” hospital designation.

Whole-person care delivery: Offering tailored care plans based on physical, social, and mental health needs. This includes prenatal screenings, remote monitoring for conditions like hypertension, and connections to community organizations to address social determinants of health.