City Wide Facility Solutions Recognized as a 'Fast & Serious' Franchise for 2025

Leading Facilities Management Company Climbs to #32 on Franchise Times’ List of Smartest-Growing Franchise Concepts

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, has secured the #32 spot on Franchise Times’ 2025 Fast & Serious list. This ranking highlights City Wide’s exceptional growth, with systemwide sales increasing 47.7 percent and units growing 44.9 percent from 2021 to 2023.With $721 million in sales across 100 locations in 2023, City Wide continues to demonstrate the strength and scalability of its business model. The company’s ability to provide essential, recurring services makes it a resilient leader in the facilities management space.“This recognition reflects the dedication of our franchisees, their teams, and our corporate support system, all working together to become the First Choice,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO and Owner of City Wide Facility Solutions. “Our sustained growth demonstrates the strength of our business model and the essential role we play in simplifying facility management across the nation."Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list ranks franchise brands using a proprietary formula that considers sales and unit growth over a three-year period. The ranking focuses on sustained, smart growth rather than short-term gains, highlighting City Wide’s consistent performance.City Wide partners with building owners and property managers to streamline more than 20 facility services, including janitorial, disinfection, handyman services, and parking lot maintenance. By acting as a single-source solution, City Wide saves clients time and reduces the stress often associated with facility management.For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.citywidefranchise.com About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the go-to resource for commercial facility solutions, operating in its home Kansas City market and over 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company simplifies facility maintenance by uniquely representing clients and managing dozens of services through independent contractors.For more information, visit www.gocitywide.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.