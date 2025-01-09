Hyde Pond Kid’s Ice Fishing Derby near Salmon set for Feb 1

Hyde Pond is located south of the Salmon airport on the road to the Sunset Heights subdivision.

Anglers 14 or older must have a valid fishing license and all Idaho fishing regulations apply. Check out Fish and Game's ice fishing page for more information on ice fishing basics, ice safety, and good places to go.

The event is sponsored by several local agencies and businesses. For more information, contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.