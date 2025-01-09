MPD Seeking Suspect in Southeast Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.
On December 28, 2024, at approximately 3:45 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. On scene they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/6I3_vP6kUZg
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24200336
