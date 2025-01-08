MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 am, Third District officers responded to the 1400 block of Clifton Street, Northwest, to investigate the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the immediate area and located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the rear alley of the 2400 block of 15th Street, Northwest. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, MD.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 21-year-old Alfred Steven Paulino-Del Rosario of Silver Spring, MD. Paulino-Del Rosario was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 22189459

