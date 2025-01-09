InventionHome® Inventor Creates Remote Scent Release System for Attracting Deer and Other Animals to Specific Areas

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh H. of Columbiaville, MI is the creator of the Bluetooth Speaker Scent Release Module, a hunting tool designed to attract deer and other game to a specific hunting area. The device releases deer attractant to mask human scent and simultaneously plays audio to help draw big and small game closer for easier shots. The device can be attached to a tree via an adjustable strap and operated via Bluetooth from a smartphone.Speakers integrated into the module play audio when instructed from the smartphone. Hunters can choose when to release the attractant to mask human scent. The combination of scent and sound features helps attract large and small game to a hunting area via its remote features. The system can be used with multiple units of the speaker, acting like a deer or other prey, set up in different areas. Units can be used at different times to make it look like the animal is moving. It could also be attached to a decoy.This module is designed to use both the calls and scents together to attract deer and game to the hunters. If multiple modules are installed at different locations, it can be used to seem like the game is moving. Bluetooth offers hands free scent release and takes the eyes of the game off the hunter, allowing for an ethical and stealth shot. Positioning modules in specific areas is key to success. The heating element releases a mist of scent in the air. When used in conjunction with the calling system through the speaker, the module will draw game fast and frequently to the hunter. It will keep the eyes of the game off the hunter’s position and on the spot of the module for a clean and ethical shot placement.Hunters try to attract deer and other game to an area for hunting while reducing and eliminating their human scent. Animals will run away at the slightest tinge of human scent, and hunters may try to use scent masking devices and products to prevent this from happening. Hunters may be looking for more effective and innovative ways to utilize scent and sound to attract game. Some current market products must be activated manually by the hunter, creating additional risk of spreading human scent to different areas as the scent modules are activated.As of 2024, the global market for wildlife attractants, including deer attractant release modules, is estimated to be valued at approximately $200 million. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7-8% over the next five years, reaching around $300 million by 2029. Growth drivers include technological innovations, increased participation in hunting activities, and the expansion of wildlife management programs. Manufacturers are looking for products that offer advancements and convenience in this industry to make devices more attractive to hunters.The Bluetooth Speaker Scent Release Module utilizes both scent and audio to draw animals to different outdoor areas, offering improvement over current market products that only use one source of attraction whether it be scent or sound. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Josh filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Bluetooth Speaker Scent Release Module product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Bluetooth Speaker Scent Release Module can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

