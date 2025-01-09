Veterans for America First recommends Rep. Cory Mills for the Congressional Medal of Honor said VFAF's Robert Cornicelli

Cory Mills VFAF.US Endorsement Cory Mills with President Trump

VFAF sent a letter to Speaker Johnson with a request to consider Congressman Cory Mills for the Congressional Medal of Honor said President Robert Cornicelli

Congressman Mills is a decorated combat veteran who has exemplified courage, dedication, and selfless service throughout his career.” — CPT Robert M. Cornicelli President VFAF

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for America First The National Veterans Group VFAF has sent a letter to Speaker Johnson with a request to consider Congressman Cory Mills for the Congressional Medal of Honor announced the organizational president CPT. Robert CornicelliThe commendatory section of the letter included:Congressman Mills is a decorated combat veteran who has exemplified courage, dedication, and selfless service throughout his career. Beyond his distinguished military service in some of the most dangerous theaters of operation, his post-military efforts have been nothing short of heroic.In 2021, Congressman Mills led the first successful overland rescue of Americans in Afghanistan, setting a precedent for private humanitarian efforts in the wake of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal. In 2023, he orchestrated the rescue of 255 Americans from Israel, and in 2024, he facilitated the rescue of 23 Americans and 59 mentally and physically disabled children from Haiti. His actions during these high-risk missions demonstrated exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to saving lives, often at great personal risk.Domestically, Congressman Mills has been a lifeline to disaster-stricken communities. From airlifting 23,000 pounds of critical supplies to hurricane-impacted areas in Western North Carolina to providing generators, food, and communication systems to first responders in Florida, his actions have directly benefited countless Americans.The complete letter can be read at https://floridavfaf.org/articles/letter-to-speaker-johnson-request-to-consider-congressman-cory-mills-for-the-congressional-medal-of-honor In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First National Leadership Team for 2026 cycle has been named.Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Tiffany Savage, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Stan Fitzgerald and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF.US and is available for free public screenings by contacting connect@VFAF.USThe Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation

VFAF Veterans for Trump the Movement a documentary film by Stan & Donna Fitzgerald and Jared Craig

