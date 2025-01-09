Over 800 temple trustees resolved to promote religious education through temples at the Karnataka State Second Temple Convention !

” The preservation of temple culture is possible only by freeing temples from government control !”

— His Holiness Abhinava Shankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, Kudali Sringeri Mahasamsthana.

Bengaluru : “We have gradually handed over social systems, justice, family, and education to the government. As society increasingly comes under governmental control, it has reached a state of dependency. By basing life on religious principles, we can achieve holistic progress. Only by withdrawing government interference from temples can society advance,” said His Holiness Swami Abhinava Shankara Bharati Mahaswamiji, Kudali Sringeri Mahasamsthana in his guidance to the attendees.

The two day ‘Karnataka State Second Temple Convention,’ organised by the Karnataka Mandira Mahasangha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, successfully concluded at the Gangamma Thimmayya Convention Hall, Basaveshwar Nagar, Bengaluru. During the event, the Sanatan Panchang Android App 2025 was launched. This app provides daily updates, almanac details, auspicious timings, festivals, spiritual articles, Ayurveda tips, and valuable resources on Dharma Shikshan. Following this, the e-book ‘Follow Ayurveda and Stay Healthy Without Medicines’ was released.

” World peace is possible only through adherence to Dharma !” — Pujya Siddhalinga Swamiji

Temples can play a vital role in fostering culture. Activities such as Vedic recitations, collective prayers, and yajnas in temples and mathas should raise awareness. Dharma upholds universal peace and human values, making global welfare achievable. Guided by the motto, “The world is our home; may all beings be happy (Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu),” Pujya Siddhalinga Swamiji of Skandeshwara Swami .Temple emphasized the need to protect Dharma.

” Awareness is essential to preserve Hindu culture ! ” — Veda Brahma Sri Indracharya

Highlighting the significance of Hindu religious awareness, Veda Brahma Sri Indracharya stressed the importance of preserving and promoting Hindu Dharma and culture through temple activities.

” Why does India have a Waqf Board when Pakistan and Bangladesh do not have a Sanatan Board ?” — Sri Sunil Ghanavat

The sacred land of temples is being taken over by the Waqf Board through oppressive laws. The Waqf Board can issue a notice and claim any land, whether public or private. In Karnataka alone, the Waqf Board has laid claim to around 25,000 acres of land, with unauthorised acquisitions occurring across India. Nationwide, the Waqf Board controls 9.5 lakh acres of land. Sri Sunil Ghanavat called for the protection of temples from Waqf encroachments by updating and safeguarding temple documents and records.

Highlights from the Convention

Representatives from various districts participated in discussions about initiating Dharma Shikshan classes, installing Dharma Shikshan boards in temples, opposing governmental interference, and collaborating with the Mandira Mahasangha in all initiatives. Participants resolved to forward significant decisions to the Honorable State Endowment Minister, with a copy of this press release.

Now the Fight is for the Liberation of Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi! – Pujya Devkinandan Thakur

Bengaluru: The Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is complete. “Jai Shri Ram” has been achieved. Now, will you (Hindus) come to Mathura? Should we establish the Janmabhoomi in Mathura or not? “We have tolerated enough, now we won’t! Hindus will reclaim their rights!” With this powerful proclamation, renowned storyteller Pujya Devkinandan Thakur called upon Hindus to step forward for the liberation of Mathura’s Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

He was speaking at the second ‘Karnataka Temple Convention,’ organised by the ‘Karnataka Mandir Mahasangh’ and the ‘Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’ in Bengaluru. Temple trustees, representatives, priests, and lawyers fighting for temple preservation attended in large numbers.

During the event, Pujya Devkinandan Thakur emphasized that just as there is a Waqf Board to protect Muslim religious sites, a ‘Sanatan Board’ is essential to free Hindu temples and manage them. He stated that preserving culture requires the protection of temples, which can only happen if Hindus unite. He urged the audience to actively participate in the fight to protect temples.

The temple trustees’ convention began with a ceremonial conch-blowing at the Gangamma Thimmayya Convention Hall, Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru. Pujya Ramananda Gowda, Dharmapracharak, Sanatan Sanstha; Senior Advocate Pramila Nesargi, Karnataka High Court; Mr. Nandakumar IAS, Former Commissioner, Muzrai Department, Government of Karnataka; Padma Shri R.V. Gaurishankar, Former Administrative Officer, Sringeri Math, and Mr. Sunil Ghanwat, National Organiser, Mandir Mahasangh, inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. A Kannada-language booklet, “How to Serve Patients as a Spiritual Practice?” authored by Sanatan Sanstha, was also released on this occasion.

The Mandir Mahasangh’s initiatives have received widespread support from the Hindu community across India. Karnataka Mandir Mahasangh’s organiser, Mr. Mohan Gowda, urged Hindus to come together for the preservation and protection of temples in Karnataka.