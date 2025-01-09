Maria Conceição and Mindvalley Take Adventure to New Heights

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique and inspiring journey is on the horizon. Athlete, 10x Guinness World Record holder, and entrepreneur Maria Conceição has teamed up with Mindvalley and its founder Vishen Lakhiani for a mission that blends adventure and self-discovery.The partnership between Mindvalley and Maria, will offer individuals the unique opportunity to embark on extraordinary expeditions to the world’s highest peaks - but with a difference - inviting participants to embrace transformation and explore their inner potential. This partnership is set to redefine human potential. With Vishen’s visionary leadership and Mindvalley’s global platform, this mission goes beyond records - it becomes a movement of transformation.Maria Conceição, a Portuguese national and proud UAE resident, has redefined what’s possible. As the first Portuguese woman to summit Everest and K2, her achievements include completing the Explorers Grand Slam. This year, Maria has set a new goal - with the unwavering support of Mindvalley - Maria embarks on one of the most grueling and dangerous feats in mountaineering: continuing her journey of completing the 14 Peaks Challenge.This involves summiting the world’s 14 highest mountains, all above 8,000 meters, two of which she has already summited. Each peak is incredibly challenging, with extreme risks and dangers; only the most elite climbers have completed this achievement. It’s believed that less than 20 women have completed this task.Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, brings his global expertise in personal transformation to this initiative. Known for empowering individuals through innovative learning, Vishen sees this mission as an opportunity to inspire deeper self-awareness and connection. “When you stand at the base of an 8,000 meter peak, you are not just staring at a mountain - you are staring at your own potential,” said Vishen. “That’s what this partnership is about: inviting people to witness and embrace the extraordinary. Maria’s journey is proof that when we challenge the impossible, we transform ourselves. And now, we are bringing the world along for the ride.”Maria echoed this sentiment, by saying: “Climbing isn’t just about reaching the summit - it’s about the people, the challenges and the resilience you build along the way.” She also said: “The completion of the 14 Peaks challenge is the ultimate test and with Mindvalley’s support, we are inviting people to join parts of this mission. They will experience the energy, the camaraderie and the transformation that happens when you are surrounded by something greater than yourself.”As part of this collaboration, participants will have the opportunity to join parts of the journey, trekking to the base camps of Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Nanga Parbat. This exclusive ‘Base Camp Adventure Package’ includes:- Experience the Majesty of the Mountains: Opportunity to stand at the foot of some of the world’s most iconic mountains and feel their awe-inspiring presence.- Learn from Maria’s Resilience: Hear firsthand about the mindset, preparation and endurance it takes to tackle the world’s most extreme challenges.- Immerse in Personal Growth: Join exclusive workshops, inspired by Maria’s journey and Vishen’s teachings.- Be Part of a Global Movement: Connect with like-minded individuals who are as committed to pushing boundaries as you are.This isn’t just an adventure - it’s history in the making. Vishen and Maria’s partnership is set to inspire millions, and by joining this unique base camp experience, you too will be part of this extraordinary narrative.Registration is set to open soon. In the meantime, follow @Mindvalley or @Mariatrugrit on Instagram, alternatively visit www.mindvalley.com or Maria’s website at www.mariadaconceicao.com for the latest updates and to secure your spot on this exclusive adventure.(ends)About Maria ConceiçãoMaria Conceição is a trailblazing adventurer, philanthropist, renowned keynote and athlete who has achieved a remarkable 10 Guinness World Records, including records for running ultra-marathons and completing Ironman Triathlons, despite having no formal background in sports. She became the first Portuguese woman to summit Mount Everest, K2 and to reach both the North and South Poles. As a UAE resident, Maria’s dedication to pushing human limits is matched by her humanitarian work. She has received numerous accolades for her achievements, including international awards for her humanitarian initiatives and her incredible athletic feats. Now, Maria has made history once again as she has become the first Portuguese woman to complete the prestigious Explorer’s Grand Slam - a testament to her relentless spirit and determination.Google Drive of Maria’s images: Link to Maria's Images Or purchase books on her website: www.mariadaconceicao.com About MindvalleyMindvalley is the world’s leading platform for personal growth and transformation, providing tools, knowledge, and resources to empower millions to unlock their true potential. Through groundbreaking online courses, workshops, and programs, Mindvalley brings together top global experts in fields such as wellness, mindfulness, productivity and leadership. With a focus on holistic development, Mindvalley aims to reshape how individuals learn, grow and lead fulfilling lives.For more information: www.mindvalley.com About Vishen LakhianiVishen Lakhiani is the founder and CEO of Mindvalley, a visionary entrepreneur, and a leader in the personal growth movement. Known for his innovative approach to learning and personal transformation, Vishen has created a global community dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve extraordinary success in all areas of life. Through his work at Mindvalley, Vishen has influenced millions worldwide, helping them break through limitations and unlock their fullest potential.Images of Vishen: https://www.vishen.com/press/kit PR Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.