Nicola Morris Announces Launch of MAIA in Dubai to Showcase Curated Hermès Handbags

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New private collection available by appointment at Al Maktoum International Airport, combining fashion heritage and collectible design.Nicola Morris has announced the official launch of MAIA, a curated collection of rare Hermès handbags now available in Dubai. The appointment-only service will be hosted at ExecuJet, Al Maktoum International FBO, offering collectors and fashion enthusiasts access to a selection of heritage items in a discreet, private setting.The collection includes vintage, limited edition, and recent Hermès pieces, including Birkins and Kellys in a variety of colourways and materials. Each item has been verified for authenticity, and selected pieces are accompanied by original documentation. Certification and regulatory support, including CITES documents for exotic leather items, are also available.Nicola Morris, who has worked with clients across London, Paris, and Hong Kong, brings to Dubai her expertise in heritage fashion and collectible design. Her background includes collaborations with retailers such as Browns, Dover Street Market London, Moda Operandi, and Lane Crawford Hong Kong.“The launch of MAIA in Dubai reflects the growing interest in fashion preservation and collectible design,” said Morris. “It’s a new way of engaging with iconic craftsmanship through a private and thoughtful experience.”A limited selection of the handbags will also be displayed in the VIP terminal lounge at ExecuJet. Looking ahead, Morris plans to explore regional partnerships with art and cultural institutions to further examine the intersection between fashion and legacy.Appointments and additional information available at www.maialuxury.com or via Instagram @maialuxury.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’Appanna Founder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About MAIA LuxuryMAIA is a private collection founded by Nicola Morris that focuses on sourcing and presenting rare and vintage Hermès handbags. Each piece is carefully selected and authenticated. The service is currently offered through private consultations in Dubai, with a focus on discretion and cultural engagement.

