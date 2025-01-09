Pluto7 Unveils Pi Agent for Inventory Positioning using Google Gemini 2.0 Flash making Supply Chain Planners Heroes

Brilliance you cannot ignore

Pi Agent's multi-agent system boosts supply chain planning, enabling data-driven decisions. The future with agents is game-changing, and we're proud to be trusted partners in this journey.” — Manju Devadas, CEO, Pluto7

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluto7 Unveils Pi Agent for Inventory Positioning using Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash, turning Retail and Manufacturing Vertical Planners into Superheros in 4 WeeksSan Francisco, CA – December 2024 – Pluto7, a leading AI platform company specializing in supply chain management, announces a major breakthrough in its Pi Agent with the integration of Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash experimental model in its multi-agent system within the Planning in a Box platform. This system utilizes specialized AI agents that seamlessly collaborate to improve decision-making, optimize inventory, and streamline supply chain operations. By harnessing the power of Gemini 2.0 Flash, which includes cutting-edge natural language processing, reasoning, and code generation, the platform delivers faster, smarter inventory optimization and insights at the speed of AI.Turning Supply Chain Planners into Superheroes with Pi AgentPi Agent, powered by advanced generative AI and designed for precision, acts as the central orchestrator within the system of agents. By equipping planners with tools that enhance decision-making capabilities, Pi Agent transforms them into supply chain superheroes, empowering businesses to manage their supply chains with greater agility. This dynamic system creates cost-saving opportunities and operational improvements by automating routine tasks and enabling smarter decisions. With the power of Gemini 2.0 Flash, Pi Agent can more effectively handle complex decision-making scenarios, leveraging advanced natural language processing, reasoning, and code generation.Designed to keep humans in the loop, Pi Agent offers full transparency and control to planners, ensuring the right foundation with Planning in a Box, which has been endorsed by Gartner. This ensures trust and precision in decision-making processes. With Pi Agent’s seamless integration with Google Cloud’s infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, businesses can achieve a faster ROI and significant operational efficiency gains.Key Features of Pi Agent Multi-Agent System (1) AI-Driven Collaboration: Pi Agent introduces specialized agents—Demand Agent, Inventory Agent, Finance Agent, Defect Agent, Vendor Agent, Returns and Warranty Agent, and Marketing Agent—that each focus on a specific supply chain or marketing function. These agents collaborate to achieve common business goals, such as improving working capital utilization, profitability, and customer satisfaction.(2)Inter-Agent Communication & Task Delegation: Agents communicate and delegate tasks seamlessly, ensuring they work together to deliver actionable insights quickly and efficiently.(3)Master Orchestration for Smarter Planning: Pi Agent serves as the hub for coordinating tasks and managing workflows, ensuring optimal alignment across agents and tasks. This gives businesses a unified, real-time understanding of their supply chain operations.(4)Seamless Data Integration: With a master ledger as the single source of truth, all agents access and share real-time data, enabling more reliable decision-making. The system’s ingestion framework integrates data from ERP systems (e.g., SAP, SAP IBP, Oracle EBS, NetSuite), CRM, and other sources, ensuring data consistency. Our foundation is compatible with Google Cloud Cortex Framework on BigQuery and supports integration with partners like AecorSoft, Informatica, Fivetran, and more.(5)Optimized Inventory and Proactive Decision-Making: Pi Agent optimizes inventory by providing real-time visibility, improving allocation, reducing waste, and minimizing carrying costs for both retail and manufacturing sectors.(6)Self-Learning and Continuous Improvement: Each agent uses a self-learning loop to continuously adapt and improve based on actions and feedback, making supply chain operations more efficient over time.(7)User-Friendly Interface with Mobile Availability: Through a natural language interface, Pi Agent allows businesses to interact with agents across web, mobile, and potentially AR devices in the future, enabling easy access to actionable insights.Planning in a Box: The AI Platform Transforming Supply ChainsThe Pi Agent multi-agent system, built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI Agent Builder,is a core component of Pluto7’s Planning in a Box AI platform, designed as an enterprise AI accelerator. Built on Google Cloud’s powerful infrastructure, the platform offers a fast, cost-effective alternative to building AI solutions from scratch, helping businesses unlock AI-driven insights and enhanced decision-making capabilities.(1)Pre-Built Accelerators & Seamless Integration: Planning in a Box includes pre-built AI modules for inventory optimization, demand forecasting, and defect detection, enabling businesses to leverage AI from day one.(2)Cost Reduction & Enhanced Efficiency: Businesses can potentially reduce inventory carrying costs by up to 50%, increase forecasting accuracy, and improve production yield efficiency by 10%, while minimizing time spent on manual processes.(3)Rapid Deployment & Fast ROI: The platform is designed for quick deployment, with full implementation possible within four weeks, ensuring businesses achieve rapid returns on their investment.Driving Business Impact with Real-Time InsightsThe integration of Pi Agent into the Planning in a Box platform provides real-time, actionable insights across the supply chain, allowing businesses to make faster, more informed decisions. With features like dynamic task allocation, inter-agent communication, data sharing through the master ledger, and continuous self-learning, Pi Agent is poised to redefine the future of supply chain management.

