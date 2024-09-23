Planning in a Box: AI Platform Turning Supply Chain Planners into Superheroes with Pi Agent App, Enabled by Google Cloud

Brilliance you cannot ignore

Pluto7, a leader in AI-powered supply chains, announces a significant advancement in its Planning in a Box AI platform with the launch of Pi Agent mobile app.

Launching Pi Agent app marks a milestone in making AI accessible to all supply chain planners, putting power of real-time insights and predictions at their fingertips, boosting their efficiency by 10x” — Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluto7, a leader in AI-powered technology for supply chains, announces a significant advancement in its Planning in a Box AI platform with the launch of the Pi Agent mobile app.This innovative app, available on both Android and iOS, empowers supply chain planners with real-time insights, AI-driven recommendations, and easy access to critical data, enabling them to make decisions 10x faster—all at the touch of a button. This capability brings the power of LLM interaction directly into the planner’s daily workflow, enhancing both efficiency and decision-making.Unlock Up to $20M* in Annual Savings: Pluto7’s Pi Agent Mobile App Redefines Supply Chain Planning with AI PrecisionIn today’s volatile supply chain landscape, Pi Agent, a feature in Planning in a Box, enabled by Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, provides real-time data, insights, and actionable recommendations to help businesses navigate challenges with speed and confidence.Pi Agent delivers significant cost savings and operational improvements by reducing inventory costs by up to 50%, improving forecasting accuracy by 20%, and boosting production yield efficiency by 10%. With ROI achievable starting within four weeks, businesses could see projected savings of $20* million annually.By automating routine tasks and simplifying complex processes, Pi Agent transforms the role of supply chain planners. It allows them to focus on managing disruptions and making strategic decisions, leveraging real-time insights and predictive analytics to foster cross-functional collaboration and identify potential disruptions early.By focusing on real-world use cases like Inventory Positioning, we bring agentic architecture to life, delivering tangible business value.Discover the Pi Agent Mobile App: Your Intelligent Supply Chain AssistantDesigned for demand and inventory planners, it offers real-time tracking, natural language queries, and intuitive dashboards, enabling data-driven decisions anytime, anywhere.Pi Agent enables businesses to make faster, more informed supply chain decisions by seamlessly integrating Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models for advanced generative AI, BigQuery for managing massive datasets, and the Google Cloud Cortex Framework for a unified data foundation, bringing unstructured and structured data together efficiently.Key Features:1) Real-Time Inventory Data Monitoring: Users can track demand sensing, inventory levels across locations, and potential defects or quality issues in real time.2) Planner Friendly GenAI-Powered Interaction: Through a natural language interface, users can engage with Pi Agent, the gen AI planning assistant, to receive quick answers and AI-driven recommendations.3) Dynamic Inventory Scenario Dashboards and Alerts: The app offers dynamic NLP-generated visualizations of key supply chain metrics through interactive dashboards and flags critical alerts for inventory excess and shortages, making complex data easy to interpret and act on.Planning in a Box: An Enterprise AI AcceleratorPluto7's Planning in a Box - an AI platform continues to be a catalyst for businesses looking to expedite their AI adoption journey. By providing a user-friendly interface, advanced analytics, and seamless integration, the platform empowers organizations to harness the power of AI to optimize their supply chains and drive innovation.Some of the platform's key attributes include:1) Pre-built AI Modules: Accelerate your AI journey with ready-to-deploy offerings tailored to address specific supply chain challenges, ranging from demand forecasting and inventory optimization to defect detection.2) Seamless Data Integration: The AI platform creates a unified data view by consolidating data from various sources, including ERP systems (SAP, Oracle, and Netsuite), sensor data, and unstructured data. This enables comprehensive visibility and informed decision-making.3) Pi Agent – GenAI Planning Assistant: Pi Agent provides real-time insights, automates tasks, and shifts planners from manual forecasting to strategic decision-making.4) Glassbox Methodology: Enterprise AI is best enabled when customers want to be in control of their AI models. Pluto7 offers complete transparency into AI code and algorithms, fostering trust, enabling customization, and ensuring control over AI implementation.5) Cost-Effectiveness & Rapid ROI: Planning in a Box minimizes upfront costs and delivers ROI starting within four weeks, making AI-powered supply chain optimization accessible to businesses of all sizes.About Pluto7: Pluto7 is a leader in leveraging AI to transform supply chain, customer experience, and manufacturing operations. With a focus on accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Pluto7 helps organizations quickly unlock the potential of AI, driving faster time to value, reduced costs, and increased operational efficiency. Their flagship product, the "Planning in a Box AI Platform," empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions and streamline processes across the board.*Disclaimer: $20M saving is based on projected savings for a $1B revenue company with approximately 30% working capital locked in inventory.

