Free and low-cost school holiday programs to support families this summer

The State’s leading arts and community organisations are supporting South Australian families these school holidays by delivering a jam-packed program of free and low-cost workshops, activities and immersive arts experiences for children during their summer break.

The Minister for Education, Training and Skills and the Minister for Arts visited the SA Circus School today to take a look at one of the many programs on offer and practice their juggling skills.

The SA Circus School is offering workshops daily until January 24, with each half-day session focusing on different acrobatic skills from trampoline and tumbling, to juggling and hula.

Carclew delivers an OSHC Holiday program from 13 to 17 January and a Holiday Camp from 20 to 24 January. At the camp, children aged 5-17 can join workshops in dance, circus, visual arts, and music, while specific workshops for teens will give young musicians an opportunity to explore and develop their talents.

Patch Theatre has a special art installation called Sea of Light at Immersive Light and Art that is open throughout January. It brings together magical light and a gentle soundscape to create a unique adventure for participants who will use UV light to paint their own voyage and steer ships that leave glowing paths of light in their wake.

The Malinauskas Labor Government will provide more than $12 million in grant funding to Carclew and Patch Theatre over the next four years to support these two important organisations continue the education of young South Australians.

The list of school holiday activities doesn’t stop there. Families visiting the National Motor Museum can race one another on a large Scalextric slot car track, while visitors to the SA Maritime Museum can learn about the gruesome history of life and death at sea.

The South Australian Museum is holding a series of workshops giving kids the chance to get hands on with a range of different fossils to create a to-scale geological timeline.

At the Art Gallery of South Australia, Frida Las Vegas has transformed The Studio into a time-travelling technicolour Pop Art explosion featuring a medley of her favourite things to compliment the exhibition Radical Textiles.

The Adelaide Festival Centre is running its On Stage school holiday program, including PLAY for 8 to 12 year olds and Musical Moments for 10 to 17 year olds. Participants will engage in an immersive workshop series and be encouraged to explore all performing arts genres from voice, acting, musical theatre and dance.

The always-popular Carrick Hill continues to offer families an adventure in the great outdoors, with the Storybook Trail, open Wednesday to Sunday each week from 10am to 4.30pm.

There are a number of options that are either free or heavily discounted to help families grappling with cost of living pressures.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

We are incredibly fortunate in South Australia to have a lot of brilliant arts education organisations, such as Carclew and Patch Theatre, who put together exciting school holiday programs to support families.

As a parent myself, I appreciate that keeping the kids busy and engaged over the summer break can be challenging for families, which is why a variety of workshops and activities are a lifesaver for families.

We know taking part in the arts and being active helps children build confidence, develop creativity and boost their wellbeing, while also being a fun way to spend the holidays learning new skills and making friends.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The school holidays are the perfect time to enjoy South Australia’s incredible cultural institutions like the Art Gallery and the Museum as well as our fantastic arts organisations.

This summer, we have a wide range of free events and activities on offer for children to make it as accessible as possible for families.

We know that access to the arts is really important for children’s wellbeing and development, giving them the opportunity to be creative and use their imagination, as well as to learn about the world.

So come along and learn about Frida Kahlo and make pop art at the Art Gallery or get hands on with a range of different fossils to create a to-scale geological timeline at the Museum and importantly, have fun.

Attributable to Carclew Chief Executive Mimi Crowe

South Australia is the best place in the world for kids to be creative and active this summer.

Whether it’s a workshop here at Cirkidz or at Carclew, a performance by Patch Theatre, or participating in a collaborative theatre development in one of our regions such as D’Faces Theatre of Youth in Whyalla, there is something for everyone.

Any South Australian families looking for a fun experience for their kids these school holidays, please take a look at Carclew and find out more about what’s on this summer.