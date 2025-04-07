The world invited to celebrate South Australia’s Simple Pleasures

An invitation to ‘Celebrate the Simple Pleasures’ in South Australia has been issued today with the launch of South Australia's new destination marketing campaign.

Developed by South Australian agency Frame Creative, the campaign is designed to be a celebration of local creativity and culture, coming to life through a collection of works by SA artists, photographers, musicians, makers, and creatives - intended to

authentically capture the essence of South Australia.

In a move away from traditional tourism marketing campaigns, which typically feature a single hero TV commercial, the ‘Simple Pleasures’ campaign will feature an ongoing series of episodes and content aimed at growing South Australia’s appeal and subsequently our state’s visitor economy.

The new campaign highlights the abundance of moments on offer in South Australia that make travel and life meaningful, positioning our State as a sanctuary for those who appreciate the simple pleasures in life and seek to relax and unwind, create meaningful memories away from home or seek a unique adventure.

Food and drink are a key theme of the first burst of the campaign, commencing with television spots ‘The Simple Pleasure of a Long, Long Lunch’, ‘The Simple Pleasure of Pipis to Plate’, and ‘Harvest Eyes’, all which highlight the natural beauty of our State, as well as our philosophy towards food and drink.

Tourism is a highly competitive and crowded market, and the brand platform has been designed to cut through and uniquely position South Australia as a destination of choice for interstate and overseas travellers.

The launch of the ‘Celebrate the Simple Pleasures’ campaign follows last week’s historic announcement that United Airlines will start direct San Francisco to Adelaide flights in December this year – connecting our state to the USA.

The launch of the campaign has been timed to coincide with AFL Gather Round, when the nation’s eyes will be on South Australia once again as fans flood our State for AFL Gather Round – including for the first time, two matches in the Barossa, which is a key element of the campaign.

The campaign will be integrated into AFL Gather Round - at the ground and on television.

The initial burst of outdoor and print advertising will feature striking artworks by South Australian artists Cecilia Gunnarsson, James Brown, Mickey Mason, Mike Barr and Lisa Temple.

The campaign is live from today across the State’s key domestic markets including Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.

Advertising will appear across TV and online video, high-impact outdoor, radio, audio and podcasts, digital media, editorial, public relations, and co-operative marketing campaigns with key industry partners such as Virgin Australia.

From mid-2025, the campaign will begin to roll out across key international markets including New Zealand, Singapore, China, UK, Europe and North America.

South Australian creatives behind the campaign include:

Creative agency Frame Creative

Textile artist and designer Cecilia Gunnarsson

Painter and contemporary artist Lise Temple

Ceramicist and visual artist Gerry Wedd

Visual artist James Brown

Visual artist Mike Barr

Musician Druids Fluids

Musician Max Savage

Chef Kane Pollard

Winemaker Damien Tscharke

Chef / Restaurateurs Bec Seidel & Jules Rydon

VFX and post-production Kojo Production

Film director Nicholas Muecke

Executive producers Annalise Menzel and Nicola Tate

Photographer John Laurie

Photographer Simon Bajada

Sound designer Hamish Keen

Sound designer Justin Pounsett

Casting agent Angela Heesom

Post-Production Marty Pepper

Cinematographer Nick Frayne

Cinematographer Ben Dowie

Further information and an industry toolkit will be available for tourism operators to leverage the Destination Brand and Campaign for their own businesses via www.tourism.sa.gov.au.

A media kit with campaign assets can be found here.

Quote

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

Today, we're inviting the world to experience the simple pleasures that make South Australia so special.

By tapping into the incredible talent of our local creative industry, we've created a campaign that showcases the very best of South Australia.

Our decision to partner with local agencies and creatives was a deliberate choice, driven by our commitment to supporting our own community. It's a testament to the fact that when we back our own people, we get outstanding results.

In a crowded tourism marketing space, this campaign deliberately carves out a branding position which is uniquely South Australian.

And we’re launching this campaign in the lead-up to Gather Round, when there will be so many eyes on our state, and one of our most popular destinations, the Barossa, will be front and centre.

South Australia has so much to offer, and I'm thrilled that we are now about to tell our story in a way that feels authentic and true to who we are.

Attributable to Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison

This is a defining moment for our State, as we stand ready to show the world exactly who we are and why everyone wants a piece of it.

The abundance of simple pleasures across South Australia are ripe for the taking, and this new and distinct campaign invites visitors to do this in the most stunning way.

Through our new campaign we are inviting travellers to take a moment our of their busy lives, reflect on the simple pleasures in life and understand the fulfilment that comes from feeling the sand between toes, throwing your hands up at a festival, and picking plush fruit straight from the tree – these are the simple pleasures savoured in South Australia.

Attributable to Emma Terry, CEO South Australian Tourism Commission

This brand platform is about celebrating our South Australian way of life and inviting the rest of the world to come and enjoy it.

Wherever you go in South Australia, you’re met by locals inviting you to share the pleasure they take in what they do.Tourism is a very competitive industry - that is why we’ve taken a creative approach to tell that story in a distinctly South Australian way.

I look forward to working with our industry to maximise the opportunity presented through this new brand platform.

Attributable to Tim Pearce, CEO Frame Creative

South Australia has a story the world needs to hear — and this campaign tells it through the voices of artists, makers, and culture-shapers who live it every day.

Together, we’ve created something that’s not just creatively ambitious, but culturally vital — a timely invitation to reconnect, and rediscover the joy of being in the moment.