IntelliVIX Unveils Next-Generation Generative AI Monitoring Platform ‘Gen AMS’ at CES 2025

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliVIX , a leading Vision AI company (Co-CEOs Eunsoo Choi and Jung-hoon Jang), announced on January 9th that it has introduced its next-generation Generative AI Monitoring System, ‘ Gen AMS ,’ at CES 2025.Gen AMS is an innovative solution capable of 24/7 real-time safety monitoring and automated report generation powered by generative AI. It features real-time object detection via CCTV, AI-driven abnormal event alerts, generative AI-based monitoring content analysis and summarization, and multimodal analysis. The system is highly scalable, enabling its application across various fields, including public safety, construction and industrial safety, transportation, and national defense.Focusing on "preventive safety," Gen AMS leverages generative AI to create monitoring big data, helping to predict and prepare for potential incidents. Additionally, the system is designed to perform reliably even in extreme environments, such as snow, rain, fog, or nighttime, thanks to its advanced AI sensors.IntelliVIX is showcasing live demonstrations of Gen AMS at its CES booth. Visitors can witness scenarios where the system automatically detects emergencies, summarizes incidents in real time, and generates reports to guide immediate actions.Eunsoo Choi, CEO of IntelliVIX, stated, “By utilizing generative AI, we are not merely improving monitoring systems but fundamentally transforming the safety paradigm across industries. At IntelliVIX, innovation is not just a goal; it is our responsibility to create a safer world.”In addition, CEO Choi has been appointed as a judge for the CES 2025 Innovation Awards and is participating in selecting this year’s winners.

