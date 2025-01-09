Derby Barracks/ Burglary Request For Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/8/2025 2247 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 179 Railroad St, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION(S): Burglary

OFFENDER: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: 802 Market & Deli

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/8/25, at approximately 2250 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a burglary which just occurred at 802 Market & Deli located on Railroad St in the village of North Troy. Prior to the arrival of Troopers, the subject had fled the scene. Investigation determined the subject forcefully entered the building. It is estimated $400.00 worth of merchandise has been stolen in addition to the damage sustained to the door. Evidence has been collected from the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES)



