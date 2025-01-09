Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,051 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Burglary Request For Information

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 25A5000144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew 

STATION: Derby 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: 1/8/2025 2247 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 179 Railroad St, North Troy, VT

 

VIOLATION(S): Burglary

 

OFFENDER: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

 

VICTIM: 802 Market & Deli

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 1/8/25, at approximately 2250 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a burglary which just occurred at 802 Market & Deli located on Railroad St in the village of North Troy. Prior to the arrival of Troopers, the subject had fled the scene. Investigation determined the subject forcefully entered the building. It is estimated $400.00 worth of merchandise has been stolen in addition to the damage sustained to the door. Evidence has been collected from the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES)


Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Burglary Request For Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more