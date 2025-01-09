Derby Barracks/ Burglary Request For Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/8/2025 2247 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 179 Railroad St, North Troy, VT
VIOLATION(S): Burglary
OFFENDER: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: 802 Market & Deli
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/8/25, at approximately 2250 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a burglary which just occurred at 802 Market & Deli located on Railroad St in the village of North Troy. Prior to the arrival of Troopers, the subject had fled the scene. Investigation determined the subject forcefully entered the building. It is estimated $400.00 worth of merchandise has been stolen in addition to the damage sustained to the door. Evidence has been collected from the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES)
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
