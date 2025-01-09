Paragon Furniture Announces Promotion of Gina Gibson to Director of Customer Experience

Gina Gibson - Director of Customer Experience

As the new Director of Customer Experience, Gina Gibson will lead Paragon's efforts to provide exceptional customer service every step of the way.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Furniture is proud to announce the promotion of Gina Gibson to the newly created position of Director of Customer Experience (CX). In this role, Gina will oversee Paragon’s efforts to deliver an exceptional, end-to-end customer journey and build deeper connections with clients across the education industry.

Gina has been a key member of the Paragon Furniture team, making significant contributions to the company’s customer service initiatives. Through her leadership and dedication, she has played an instrumental role in enhancing the company’s customer service team, implementing impactful solutions, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

“Gina has consistently gone above and beyond to understand the needs of our customers and ensure their satisfaction,” said Mark Hubbard, President at Paragon Furniture. “We are thrilled to have her lead this critical role and are confident she will elevate our customer experience to new heights.”

As Director of Customer Experience, Gina Gibson will lead cross-functional initiatives to ensure that every touchpoint with Paragon’s customers is positive, seamless, and aligned with the company’s mission to provide innovative and adaptable furniture solutions for learning spaces.

Reflecting on her new role, Gina shared, “I am passionate about understanding and enhancing the customer experience. I love connecting with our customers throughout their journey to uncover their needs, pain points, and opportunities to serve them better. This direct engagement is central to my work, driving collaboration across the organization to implement meaningful improvements that deliver real value. My goal is to strengthen Paragon’s relationships with our customers by always being their voice and ensuring that I provide customer-centric solutions that foster long-lasting partnerships, creating value for both Paragon and our loyal customers.”

This promotion underscores Paragon Furniture’s commitment to prioritizing customer experience as a cornerstone of its business strategy. By investing in leadership that focuses on the customer journey, Paragon continues to set itself apart as a trusted partner in creating dynamic, flexible learning environments.

