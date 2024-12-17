Paragon Furniture Names Katie Pool as Brand Manager

Katie Pool - Brand Manager, Paragon Furniture

After serving in various key roles at Paragon Furniture for nearly two decades, Katie Pool has been promoted to Brand Manager for the company.

Katie’s dedication to Paragon Furniture and her extensive experience across multiple roles have made her an invaluable part of our team” — Mark Hubbard - President, Paragon Furniture

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Furniture is proud to announce the promotion of Katie Pool to the role of Brand Manager. A valued member of the Paragon team for nearly two decades, Katie has worn many hats during her tenure, contributing to the company’s growth and success through her dedication, versatility, and leadership.

In her new role as Brand Manager, Katie will oversee the development, execution, and management of Paragon’s marketing strategy, driving initiatives that elevate the company’s brand and product offerings in the marketplace. She will be responsible for guiding product development and lifecycle management, acting as a critical liaison between sales and engineering to ensure alignment with customer needs and industry trends. Katie will also lead the creation and management of Paragon’s brand strategy, including the development of brand guidelines, vision, and value propositions. Her role will extend to strengthening Paragon’s distribution strategy by identifying strategic partnerships and spearheading market expansion efforts.

“Katie’s dedication to Paragon Furniture and her extensive experience across multiple roles have made her an invaluable part of our team,” said Mark Hubbard, President of Paragon Furniture. “Her deep understanding of our mission and vision, combined with her innovative mindset and strategic expertise, make her the perfect fit to lead our brand into the future.”

Katie’s leadership will play a key role as Paragon continues to deliver innovative school furniture solutions that enhance learning environments and meet the evolving needs of schools, students, and educators throughout North America.

For more information about Paragon Furniture, visit Paragoninc.com

