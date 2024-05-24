Paragon Furniture, Inc. Announces Ammie Hill as New Central Region Sales Manager

Ammie Hill - Central Regional Sales Manager

Ammie Hill Named New Central Regional Sales Manager at Paragon Furniture

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Furniture, Inc., a leading provider of innovative furniture solutions for educational environments, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Ammie Hill as the new Central Region Sales Manager. With a distinguished career in educational leadership and a proven track record of success, Ammie Hill brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Ammie Hill joins Paragon Furniture, Inc. from her most recent position as Principal at Godley Intermediate and Legacy Elementary Schools, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to fostering academic success and student well-being. Throughout her career, Hill has been recognized for her ability to build strong relationships, effectively manage teams, and drive continuous improvement.

Hill's educational background includes a Master of Education in Instructional Leadership from Tarleton State University and a Bachelor of Science in History from Texas Wesleyan University. Her extensive experience in education, including roles as Assistant Principal and Teacher, has equipped her with valuable insights into the needs and challenges of modern educational environments.

In her new role as Central Region Sales Manager, Hill will oversee the sales operations in the Central Region, working closely with furniture dealers, architects, interior designers, and educational institutions to provide furniture solutions that enhance learning experiences. Her dedication to excellence and her ability to innovate will be instrumental in driving Paragon Furniture's mission to create functional and inspiring educational spaces.

"Ammie Hill's leadership and expertise in education administration and instructional practice make her an ideal fit for Paragon Furniture," said Emily Blocker, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Paragon Furniture, Inc. "We are confident that her experience, vision and commitment to excellence will greatly benefit our customers and contribute to our continued growth and success."

Hill is excited to join the Paragon Furniture team and looks forward to leveraging her skills and experience to support schools and educators in creating optimal learning environments. "I am honored to be part of a company that is dedicated to enhancing education through innovative furniture solutions," said Hill. "I look forward to working with the team to make a positive impact in the Central Region."

Paragon Furniture, Inc. is committed to providing high-quality, adaptable furniture solutions that meet the evolving needs of educational spaces. With the addition of Ammie Hill as Central Region Sales Manager, the company is poised to continue its tradition of excellence and innovation in the industry.

About Paragon Furniture, Inc.

Paragon Furniture, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative furniture solutions designed to enhance educational environments. With a focus on quality, adaptability, and design, Paragon Furniture offers a wide range of products that support the evolving needs of students and educators. From classrooms to libraries, Paragon Furniture is dedicated to creating functional and inspiring spaces that foster learning and creativity. For more information about Paragon Furniture, Inc. and their range of educational furniture solutions, please visit paragoninc.com